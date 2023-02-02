Independent reviewing officer role saved in DfE care review response

Photo: fizkes/Adobe Stock

The independent reviewing officer (IRO) role has been saved from abolition, the government confirmed today.

The Department for Education (DfE) rejected calls from the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care to abolish the role, following widespread opposition from social work bodies and children’s charities.

In its response to the care review, published today, the DfE pledged to retain both the IRO role and that of regulation 44 visitors – who are appointed by children’s homes to report on how well children are safeguarded – which the review had also proposed be removed.

IRO role to be ‘reviewed and strengthened’

The DfE said it recognised the “complexities and variability of practice nationally in these roles and acknowledge concerns raised by recent reviews”.

This included the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel’s ongoing inquiry into the safeguarding of disabled children in residential settings, sparked by the uncovering of abuse at three Doncaster children’s homes. The DfE said the panel’s first report had “indicated shortcomings in both roles”, and this would be considered further in its final report, due this spring.

However, instead of abolishing them, it pledged to “review and strengthen” both roles.

Care review’s case for abolition

The care review’s case for scrapping the IRO role was threefold:

It called for the provision of advocacy for looked-after children to be strengthened by making it available on an opt-out basis and ensuring advocates were overseen by the Children’s Commissioner for England to make them fully independent of councils. The review said IROs were unable to advocate for children in care because of their remit to focus on their best interests rather than voice their views.

It also argued that employing IROs to oversee children in care’s plans represented a lack of trust in social workers’ ability to practise in the best interests of the child and constituted “unnecessary bureaucracy”.

It was also critical of the way the role was carried out, saying caseloads were too high and citing adverse court judgments about the function.

However, the proposal was roundly condemned by a host of charities and professional bodies, with the National IRO Managers Partnership (NIROMP) warning that it risked removing a “powerful voice” for children, while the National Association of Independent Reviewing Officers (NAIRO) said it would remove “vital independent oversight”.

Welcome from IRO association

NAIRO welcomed the DfE’s decision to retain the position on Twitter today, saying it would focus now on “continuing improvement of the IRO role”.

The care review had called for regulation 44 visitors’ functions to be transferred to advocates on the grounds that it saw little evidence that visitors – who are appointed by children’s homes – acted independently.

However, this was rejected by advocacy provider the National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS), which said the two roles performed distinct, but important, functions.

After the DfE decided to retain the function, NYAS said: “It is a vital role and the flawed proposal by the care review has rightly been discarded.”

On advocacy, the DfE said it supported the establishment of an independent opt-out advocacy service and planned to consult on proposals for this in the autumn.

“We will develop the policy to ensure that a future advocacy service will empower and listen to children and young people, including children with different communication needs,” it said. “This will ensure children and young people understand their rights at pivotal transitions in their life.”