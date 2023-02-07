DfE care review response: key points

Department for Education

On 2 February 2023, the Department for Education issued its response to the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel’s inquiry into the murders of Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and the Competition and Markets Authority’s study of the children’s social care market, in three consultation documents:

The consultations close on 11 May, 2023. You can respond online by following the links above. To help you, we’ve set out the key points below.