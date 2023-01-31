Unions seek 12.7% pay rise for council social workers

Photo: md3d/Fotolia

Unions are seeking a 12.7% pay rise for council social workers and other local authority staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for 2023-24.

UNISON, GMB and Unite today demanded a rise two percentage points above the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation, which the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) calculated would be 10.7% in 2023.

The unions said that such an above-inflation increase was “the only way to recruit and retain staff, at a time when local authorities are struggling to sustain the workforce needed to deliver services to the public”.

The workforce pressures on councils were illustrated by a recent Local Government Association survey for authorities in England, which found most were struggling to recruit and retain social workers.

Biggest rise in years but still a pay cut

The claim comes on the back of a £1,925 rise for council staff in 2022-23, agreed in November last year, the biggest increase in cash terms in many years.

This was worth 4% to 6.6% to local authority social workers, a better deal than those accorded to NHS practitioners in England and Wales and Cafcass family court advisers (FCA).

However, it constituted a sharp real-terms pay cut, with inflation having averaged 9.1% in 2022, according to the government’s preferred consumer prices index (CPI) measure, and 11.6% for the unions’ favoured RPI standard.

In unveiling the claim, the unions also referenced the fact that council staff had faced several years of sub-inflationary rises since 2010.

Staff ‘have seen pay plummet’

“Local government workers have seen their wages plummet colossally in real terms in the last dozen years,” said Unite national officer Clare Keogh. “Combined with the cost of living crisis, workers are struggling to survive financially.

“Local government workers need a pay increase that not only matches inflation but also begins to offset years of pay erosion.

UNISON’s head of local government, Mike Short, said that “councils can’t function without staff”.

“Many workers are struggling to make ends meet and unless they’re paid properly, more will quit for better paid work elsewhere,” he added.

Call for additional government funding

“Employers must make a decent pay offer. And the government needs to invest properly in the local government and school workforce to ensure important services are fit for the future.”

Delivering the unions’ claim would likely require a significantly more generous government funding settlement for councils in 2023-24 than is currently planned.

According to think-tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the maximum percentage by which English councils, in general, can raise revenue in 2023-24 is 9.2%, with much of this ring-fenced for social care. Staffing costs make up about 40% of council expenditure.

The unions are also asking employers to consider increasing the minimum wage in local government to £15 an hour over the next two years, from £10.60 currently, a move that would benefit many social care staff.

However, this is likely to prove undeliverable, with employers having regularly reported struggling with the pressures on pay exerted by the national living wage, the UK-wide pay floor due to rise to from £9.50 to £10.42 in April, and to a forecasted maximum of £11.35 in 2024.