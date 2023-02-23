Number of frontline children’s social workers down 8% since 2020 as vacancies soar

Photo: nadia_snopek/Adobe Stock

The number of frontline children’s social workers employed by English councils or children’s trusts has tumbled by 8% since 2020, official data shows.

The Department for Education’s annual workforce census, released today, also showed that the proportion of vacant children’s social work posts and of roles held by agency workers have soared to record levels, with caseloads also rising for the first time since records began in 2017.

DfE workforce census 2022: key numbers 31,600 full-time equivalent (FTE) children’s social workers were in post in English councils as of September 2022.

full-time equivalent (FTE) children’s social workers were in post in English councils as of September 2022. This is down 2.7% (868 FTE posts) since 2021 and the first fall since records began in 2017.

since 2021 and the first fall since records began in 2017. 820 of the 868 lost posts were in case holding roles – those that held cases but were not a senior practitioner or manager.

lost posts were in case holding roles – those that held cases but were not a senior practitioner or manager. There were 14,910 case holding posts as of September 2022, down by 5.2% since September 2021 and 7.6% since September 2020.

case holding posts as of September 2022, since September 2021 and since September 2020. There has been growth in post numbers at all other levels – senior practitioner (up 5.5%), first-line manager (up 5.6%) , middle manager (up 15.8%) and senior manager (up 19%) .

first-line manager , middle manager and senior manager . The average caseload was 16.6 , as measured by the DfE, up from 16.3 the year before.

, as measured by the DfE, up from the year before. 7,913 posts were vacant as of September 2022, up 21% (1,391 posts) on the year before.

posts were vacant as of September 2022, on the year before. One in five (20%) of posts were vacant, up from 16.7% in September 2021.

of posts were vacant, up from in September 2021. 6,760 posts were held by agency workers, as of September 2022, up 13% on the previous year.

posts were held by agency workers, as of September 2022, on the previous year. 18% of posts were held by agency workers, up from 15.5% as of September 2021.

The figures illustrate the scale of the workforce challenge facing both councils and the DfE itself, as it seeks to implement its children’s social care strategy, released for consultation earlier this month.

This includes a raft of measures designed to shore up the local authority workforce, including the introduction of rules to reduce the use and cost of agency work.

However, directors of children’s services have warned that these risk coming too late to tackle the workforce pressures they are currently facing, while the vast majority of Community Care readers polled on the proposals said they were likely to lead to an exodus of agency staff, worsening current shortages.

In response to the DfE figures, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) England said the DfE figures were “not a surprise” in the context of practitioners’ working conditions “deteriorating year after year”.

“Time and time again the reasons our members have given have remained consistent: unmanageable caseloads, not enough staff support and a lack of resources to truly help families, especially in early preventive services,” it said.

“Without urgent action we are risking highly motivated and experienced social workers leaving the profession, as well as risking the loss of newly qualified social workers early in their careers as they are not being supported enough to stay in the sector.”

However, the organisation warned that the DfE’s response, as set out in its consultative strategy, was inadequate, citing the £200m it has allocated over two years to implementation. This compares with the £2bn over five years proposed by the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, to which the strategy is a response.

BASW England added: “Without sustained, long-term funding we fear these workforce figures will worsen, with the impact being felt most by vulnerable families.”