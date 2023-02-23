Council social workers offered ‘full and final’ £1,925 pay rise for 2023-24

Photo: Anna/Adobe Stock

Council leaders have offered social workers and other care staff in England and Wales a £1,925 pay rise for 2023-24, matching last year’s increase but well below unions’ claim.

Employers said the proposal was their “full and final pay offer” and that it would put additional pressure on already tight budgets.

The £1,925 rise would apply to staff earning up to £49,950 in the majority of councils in England and Wales – those covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC) agreement. Staff earning more than this would receive a 3.88% boost, which is worth more than £1,925 in cash terms.

Offer worth up to 6.4% for social workers

For social workers, the deal would be worth up to 6.4%, an increase that would apply to newly qualified practitioners on NJC pay point 23, earning £30,151.

Such an increase is well below the current rate of inflation, which was 10.1% in the year to January 2023. However, the Bank of England is predicting that inflation will fall to around 4% towards the end of the year, meaning the deal could constitute a real-terms increase in pay for at least some social workers.

The offer is well below the 12.7% hike claimed by the three local government unions, UNISON – which represents an estimated 40,000 social workers – the GMB and Unite.

However, the employers said they would go no higher.

The chair of the National Employers for local government services, Sian Goding, said: “The National Employers are acutely aware of the additional pressure this year’s offer will place on already hard-pressed council finances, as it would need to be paid for from existing budgets. However, they believe their offer is fair to employees, given the wider economic backdrop.”

Workforce pressures grow ever more severe

The rise comes as already significant workforce pressures within local authority social work grow ever more severe.

Latest data in relation to council adult social workers in England shows that:

Pay fell in the decade to September 2022.

The vacancy rate rose to 11.6%, up from 9.5% in September 2021 and 7.5% in 2022.

Turnover in the year to September 2022 increased to 17.1%, a record level, up from 15% in 2020-21 and 13.6% in 2019-20.

Days lost to sickness averaged 12.1 per social worker in 2021-22, another record and up from 10.3 the year before.

The number of social workers employed by councils was stable year on year, at 17,300, as was the number of full-time equivalent posts (15,600).

The situation appears even worse in children’s services, according to the DfE’s annual workforce census, released today. This showed that: