Adult social workers’ pay down over past decade amid hike in vacancies

Photo: Andrii Yalanskyi/Adobe Stock

Average pay for council adults’ social workers in England has fallen in real terms over the past decade, annual workforce data has shown.

Practitioners earned £39,100 on average as of September 2022, an increase in cash terms of £1,100 (2.9%) on the year before, showed Skills for Care’s annual report on social work in council adults’ services.

However, because of the high rates of inflation in 2022, this amounted to a real-terms fall of 5.6% since 2021, while the data also showed that average pay had fallen by 5.5% since 2012 once rising prices had been accounted for.

The figures were recorded before the £1,925 pay rise agreed for most council staff in 2022-23 took effect. However, even if this were added on, real-terms pay would still be about 1% lower than in 2021 or 2012.

The pay figures come against the backdrop of mounting workforce pressures in relation to social work adults’ services, with vacancies rising and turnover and days lost to sickness reaching record levels. Skills for Care’s data showed that:

The vacancy rate had risen to 11.6%, up from 9.5% in September 2021 and 7.5% in 2022.

Turnover in the year to September 2022 had risen to 17.1%, as against 15% in 2020-21 and 13.6% in 2019-20.

Days lost to sickness averaged 12.1 per social worker in 2021-22, up from 10.3 the year before.

The number of social workers employed by councils was stable year on year, at 17,300.

The workforce challenges come amid severe strain on adult social care services, including high levels of delayed discharges from hospitals and long waiting lists for assessments and care packages.

‘Lack of support from central government clearly evident’

The British Association of Social Workers England said the findings indicated “a further deterioration in relation to the situation with the wellbeing, recruitment, retention of the adult social work workforce”.

“We are seeing the largest number of vacancies and challenges to recruit and retain adult social workers that we have ever seen coupled with waiting lists and the increased demand for adult social care,” it added.

“The situation is untenable and further exacerbated by the lack of recognition and reward through pay which is now lower in real terms than in 2012. The lack of support for adult social workers from central government is clearly evident.

“We are campaigning and lobbying the government to ensure pay reflects increases in line with inflation and the cost of living. We call on the government to publish a nationwide recruitment and retention strategy and to invest in adult social work now.”