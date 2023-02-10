DfE pledges action on ‘excessive’ workload pressures for children’s social workers

Photo: New Africa/Adobe Stock

The government has pledged action to tackle “excessive” workload pressures on council children’s social workers as part of its response to the care review.

The Department for Education said it would set up a national workload action group to identify solutions to “unnecessary” pressures on practitioners, while also promising steps to reduce the burden of case recording and free social workers from some case work with children in need.

The proposals were set out in Stable Homes, Built on Love, its draft children’s social care strategy, which was published last week for consultation and is, in the main, a response to the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care.

The DfE said its ambitions were to have “an excellent social worker for every child and family who needs one” and for children and families to “expect to build a trusting relationship with their social worker and feel confident they understand their needs and are working in their best interests”.

Socia workers ‘do not always feel valued’

However, it said its ability to achieve these aims was constrained by significant retention challenges among social workers and a workforce that “did not always feel supported, valued and trusted”.

The challenges are manifest in the fact that almost one in five (19%) children’s social worker posts in councils lay vacant as of June 2022, up from 14.6% a year earlier, according to an Association of Directors of Children’s Services survey.

At the same time, DfE research has found social workers reporting increasing stress and workloads, between 2018 and 2021, while Ofsted has warned that increasing staff shortages were making an already challenging job “unsustainable” for some.

DfE proposals for social work in children’s services Agency work: National rules to reduce the use and cost of locum work, including by capping pay to the equivalent level of permanent staff doing the same role.

National rules to reduce the use and cost of locum work, including by capping pay to the equivalent level of permanent staff doing the same role. Early career support: A five-year early career framework to improve support and development for newly qualified social workers and enable them to subsequently progress to becoming “expert practitioners”.

A five-year early career framework to improve support and development for newly qualified social workers and enable them to subsequently progress to becoming “expert practitioners”. Reducing workloads: A national workload action group, consisting of representatives from national bodies for social workers and leaders and people with lived experience, will identify ways unnecessary workload pressures can be reduced.

A national workload action group, consisting of representatives from national bodies for social workers and leaders and people with lived experience, will identify ways unnecessary workload pressures can be reduced. Caseloads: Removing the requirement for social workers to lead child in need cases, enabling a broader range of practitioners to do so as part of multidisciplinary family help teams, and giving social workers more time for direct work.

Removing the requirement for social workers to lead child in need cases, enabling a broader range of practitioners to do so as part of multidisciplinary family help teams, and giving social workers more time for direct work. Case management systems: Reducing workloads arising from system requirements by working with councils to identify shared objectives for CMS and then communicating those to suppliers.

Reducing workloads arising from system requirements by working with councils to identify shared objectives for CMS and then communicating those to suppliers. Case recording: Examining how data collection burdens could be reduced by funding two groups of councils to research how these are impacting on practice and propose solutions.

Examining how data collection burdens could be reduced by funding two groups of councils to research how these are impacting on practice and propose solutions. Employer support: Creating a virtual hub for employers to share good practice in retaining social workers, including in relation to wellbeing support, working conditions and pay, and enhancing the annual health check survey of social workers on their workplace experiences.

Creating a virtual hub for employers to share good practice in retaining social workers, including in relation to wellbeing support, working conditions and pay, and enhancing the annual health check survey of social workers on their workplace experiences. Expected outcomes: Making having an equipped and effective workforce one of six key outcomes set out in the proposed children’s social care national framework. This would be measured by, among other things, leaders identifying and removing unnecessary bureaucracy, ensuring practitioners have manageable workloads and enabling managers to provide regular, consistent and reflective supervision.

Making having an equipped and effective workforce one of six key outcomes set out in the proposed children’s social care national framework. This would be measured by, among other things, leaders identifying and removing unnecessary bureaucracy, ensuring practitioners have manageable workloads and enabling managers to provide regular, consistent and reflective supervision. Pay: While rejecting the care review’s call for national pay scales, through which social workers would be rewarded for progression, the DfE said it wanted to see more transparency in remuneration, as well as consistency in what practitioners were paid for doing the same role.

While rejecting the care review’s call for national pay scales, through which social workers would be rewarded for progression, the DfE said it wanted to see more transparency in remuneration, as well as consistency in what practitioners were paid for doing the same role. Recruitment: Support for councils to recruit up to 500 extra children’s social work apprentices.

The DfE said the workload action group would be set up shortly and include representatives from Ofsted, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW), UNISON, the ADCS and the Principal Children and Families Social Worker Network, along with people with lived experience of children’s social care.

Tackling ‘unnecessary’ pressures

“It will be asked to identify and address unnecessary workload pressures that do not lead to improvements in outcomes for children and families, to diagnose the issues driving them and to develop solutions,” the department said.

The department said improvements in case management systems (CMS) were needed to enable more direct work and reduce workload pressures on practitioners.

It said it would work with councils to identify shared aims for CMS, solutions that could be used across the sector and the most efficient way of procuring these from suppliers, including by working across children’s and adults’ services.

This could include councils joining together to commission CMS, with the DfE saying existing issues were, in part, caused by “152 local authorities individually commissioning a small number of providers without setting a clear shared direction on improvements”.

In addition, the DfE will fund two groups of councils to test how case recording requirements on social workers could be reduced.

Employers to share good practice on retention

It said it would also encourage employers to share good practice on retaining practitioners, through the creation of a virtual hub this year or next.

“It will contain resources to improve working conditions, including health, wellbeing and improving organisational culture, as well as data and information on agency use and pay,” it said. “The virtual hub will also include best practice resources on flexible working.”

The DfE also pledged to “enhance” the annual social work health check – the survey of practitioners across England on their working conditions – though it did not provide details on how this would happen.

The department added that social workers would be freed up to spend more time with children and families by the creation of multidisciplinary family help teams, which will be tested in up to 12 pathfinder areas.

Removing child in need caseholding requirement

As proposed by the care review, these teams would take responsibility for what are currently targeted early help and child in need services.

As part of this, the DfE said it wanted to amend Working Together to Safeguard Children to remove the requirements for social workers to lead assessments of children under section 17 and subsequent child in need planning.

In an initial response to the strategy, the BASW England said it did “not reveal a clear and funded plan on how to retain social workers in the children’s care system and ensure their working conditions are fit for their role”.

It added: “The message from social workers is clear: high caseloads and complex cases increasing demand on the system has led to this crisis. The failure to address this sufficiently is concerning and a risk to vulnerable children and families.

‘Nothing to address calls for action on pay and conditions’

“While extra funds for the recruitment of 500 children’s social care apprentices is positive, there seems nothing here to address the wishes of experienced social workers for a national review of their pay, terms, and working conditions to make sure the profession is properly supported.”

UNISON, which represents an estimated 40,000 social workers across the UK, was also critical of the proposals.

“Social services departments are in desperate need of more social workers, and are losing overworked staff all the time,” said head of local government Mike Short.

“Without an urgent intervention from ministers, the current workforce will be unable to make much of a difference to all the families needing support.”

In its response to the DfE’s separate proposals on introducing national rules to reduce the cost and use of locum social workers, the ADCS also called for more action from the department on recruitment and retention.

“Whilst this announcement is a positive step, we also need to see bold efforts from government to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis we all face in public services,” said ADCS president Steve Crocker.

“There are multiple factors at play, from the cost-of-living crisis offset against a backdrop of annual public sector pay freezes and more children and families coming into contact with children’s services. We must promote the value of this transformative profession and the lasting impact this can have on children and families.”