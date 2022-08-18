‘Unsustainable’ reliance on agency care staff needs urgent government action, warns provider body

Photo: Alexander Raths/Adobe Stock

Social care’s “increasingly unsustainable reliance” on agency staff needs urgent government intervention, a provider body has warned.

Research by Care England found almost eight in 10 providers (78%) were using more, or significantly more, agency staff in May and June this year than they had been in April 2021, found the survey, answered by 95 care home, home care and supported living providers, collectively responsible for 70,000 registered beds.

An even larger majority (88%) said it had become more difficult to book temporary workers than in April 2021, with a similar proportion (86%) stating that the cost of agency staff had risen over that period. Providers said the cost of engaging an agency worker was double that of a permanent staff member for both carer roles (£19.57 versus £9.90 per hour) and nursing positions (£37.56 versus £19.49).

Respondents also said that their increasing reliance on agency staff was affecting quality of care, with 73% finding locums less reliable.

Reliance on agency staff ‘unsustainable’

Care England chief executive Martin Green said the sector’s “costly and increasingly unsustainable reliance on agency staff” was a response to the 52% rise in vacancies – equivalent to 55,000 positons – during 2021-22, reported recently by Skills for Care.

Green added: “The use of agency staff has been a bandage over more deep-routed recruitment and retention issues, which now, expectedly, are unravelling. The results of our recent survey demonstrate the severity of these issues, with the usage and cost of agency staff increasing dramatically over the last year. This is not only affecting the quality and continuity of care but compounding pressures on the NHS.

A range of factors have been cited for social care’s staffing shortage, including burnout relating to working through the pandemic, employees leaving for better-paid roles in other sectors such as retail, and comparable jobs in the NHS offering more money.

Just under eight in 10 (77%) of respondents to Care England’s survey, which included residential and domiciliary care and supported living providers, said their staff were leaving the sector, according to exit interviews. Two-thirds cited pay and just under half mentioning stress.

However, some of those who left roles due to pay were in fact moving into higher-paid agency work.

Almost nine out of 10 (86%) of respondents to Care England’s survey described the hourly rates invoiced for by agencies as being challenging for their organisation to meet, while a similar proportion (84%) said they were having to pay ‘higher’ or ‘significantly higher’ rates than previously.

As well as employees leaving, survey participants reported that around 11% of their workforce had moved from permanent roles to zero-hours contracts over the past year, with 7% moving from permanent to bank roles.

“The effect is an increasingly transient workforce which necessitates an increased reliance on agency staff that, in turn, threatens the quality and continuity of care,” the report said. “It was also noted that unregulated agency fees created negative work environments, increased the likelihood of unsafe care practices, increased the pressure on the NHS, and further destabilised an already unsustainable care sector.”

Government action ‘wholly insufficient’

Last week, the government announced plans to expand overseas recruitment, while it is also allocating £500m to boost the career development and wellbeing of social care staff over the next three years.

However, Green said this was “wholly insufficient”, with the £500m amounting to “5.7p per hour for each sector employee; this does not begin to touch the sides of such vast workforce pressures”.

Care England backed calls, issued most recently by the House of Commons’ levelling up select committee, for the government to inject £7bn a year extra into adult social care, including to boost recruitment and retention, while also urged action to tackle use of locum staff, including consideration of a cap on agency fees, as is the case in the NHS.

“Whether it be a proportional cap on agency fees, a mandatory approved framework or further discussions with stakeholders in the sector to come up with pragmatic solutions, this is a matter of urgency; not just for the ASC workforce, but for vulnerable people in receipt of care, and the wider population,” it said.

A government spokesperson said: “Our social care workforce is valued, appreciated and supported, which is why we are providing at least £500m to develop and support the workforce.”

They added: “Most care workers are employed by private sector providers who set their pay and terms and conditions, independent of central government.”