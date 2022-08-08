Government seeks overseas care staff to fill mounting shortages

Photo: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock

The government wants to boost international recruitment to fill increasing gaps in the social care workforce.

The Department of Health and Social Care has launched a taskforce to bring in more staff from overseas into both social care and health in time for what it said would be a “challenging winter”.

The news comes amid mounting concerns about the impact of rising staff shortages in social care on disabled and older people, unpaid carers and the functioning of the NHS.

The number of vacancies in adult social care rose by 52% in 2021-22.

Factors cited for the trend include workforce attrition caused by the immense challenges of working through the pandemic, social care being overtaken, in terms of pay, by other low-paid sectors, such as retail, and the widening gap in remuneration between equivalent roles in social care and the NHS, such as nursing.

Post-Brexit drop in overseas staff

However, some have also cited the impact of ending free movement from European countries following Brexit, in January 2021, in reducing the supply of overseas staff.

From January to April 2021, just 1.8% of new starters in adult social care were from overseas, compared with 5.2% in the same period in 2019, according to Skills for Care figures.

The government’s post-Brexit immigration system initially all but locked out people from moving to the UK to work as care workers through a skilled worker visa.

However, it subsequently relaxed this position by adding, first, senior care workers, and then other care workers, to its shortage occupation list.

This has enabled employers to recruit staff using the so-called health and social care visa, so long as they earn at least £10.10 an hour.

Recruitment barriers

However, around half of care workers and a third of senior care workers earn less than this, said a report earlier this year by the Migration Advisory Committee, which advises the government on immigration.

Also, care workers were only added to the shortage list for 12 months, pending a government review, while employers must pay for a sponsorship licence, and then face ongoing charges, to bring staff in on a health and social care visa.

In its report, MAC called for ongoing charges to be dropped and for the government to make permanent employers’ ability to recruit care workers through the health and social care visa.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are committed to building and supporting our hard-working NHS and social care workforces and have launched a taskforce to drive up the recruitment of international staff into critical roles across the system.

“The taskforce will work with experts across government and the NHS and social care sectors to agree actions that will boost staff numbers ahead of the challenging winter period. Further details will be set out in due course.”