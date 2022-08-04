Social care waiting lists up 37% in 6 months, finds ADASS

Photo: jcomp/Fotolia

Social care waiting lists have grown by 37% in less than six months, directors have reported.

There were 542,000 people waiting for assessments, care packages, direct payments or reviews as of the end of April, found an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) survey, up from 396,000 in November 2021.

Releasing the survey results today, ADASS said there had been a steeper, 44%, rise in the numbers waiting for assessments over that time, from 204,000 to 295,000. Of these, 74,000 had been waiting for at least six months, up from 41,000 in November.

The figures were extrapolated from responses to a snap survey by 83 of the 152 directors, and came after most directors reported mounting levels and complexity of need and doubts that they would be able fulfil their statutory duties this year, in response to the association’s spring survey.

It also came on the day that MPs reported that adult social care needed an immediate government cash injection to stave off collapse, as well as more funding to implement next year’s funding reforms.

The mounting waiting lists also highlight the social worker shortages councils are enduring, with the numbers employed by authorities having fallen in the year to September 2021, amid rising vacancies and turnover.

The workforce gaps come with sector leaders predicting that social worker numbers would have to grow by a quarter – without mitigating action – to implement the funding reforms.

‘The picture is deteriorating rapidly’

ADASS president Sarah McClinton said: “These new findings confirm our worst fears for adult social care. The picture is deteriorating rapidly and people in need of care and support to enable them to live full and independent lives are being left in uncertainty, dependency and pain.”

ADASS chief executive Cathie Williams cited the significant workforce shortages in the provider sector for the number of people (37,000) who were waiting for care or a direct payment.

“One big reason why almost 40,000 people are waiting for the care and support they need to actually start is that care providers simply do not have the pairs of hands they need to sustain services,” she added.

The extent of this issue was laid bare in figures released last month by Skills for Care, which showed adult social care vacancies had risen by 52% in 2021-22.

The ADASS figures also showed 210,000 people had gone over 12 months without a review of their care – contrary to the expectations of the Care Act’s statutory guidance.

This figure has remained relatively constant in successive ADASS surveys since November 2021.