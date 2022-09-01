5% of social workers have met CPD requirement as registration opens

Photo: Wolfilser/Adobe Stock

Just over 5% of social workers have met continuing professional development registration requirements as the three-month renewal period opens.

Social Work England said 5,478 practitioners had submitted two pieces of CPD, detailing learning from reflecting on one of the pieces with a peer, equivalent to 5.5% of the registered population.

More than twice as many – 12,385 (12.4%) – have submitted at least one piece of CPD, which would have been sufficient in 2020 and 2021 to meet registration requirements.

However, this year, the regulator has doubled the amount of CPD practitioners need to submit, while introducing the new requirement for peer reflection on one piece.

No CPD grace period

Social workers will also no longer have a grace period to submit CPD beyond the 30 November registration deadline if they meet the other requirements: to pay the £90 annual fee and complete their renewal application. In 2020 and 2021, Social Work England had given practitioners a 21-day grace period.

The regulator is also, for the first time, asking social workers to answer questions on their protected characteristics during the registration period, to build up a richer picture of the diversity of the profession.

Social workers will be able to opt out of answering any of the questions, while there will also be a prefer not to say option for each question.

In previous years, many practitioners have left completing their registration until the end of the three-month period, but the regulator urged them not to do so.

Its executive director of regulation, Philip Hallam, said: “We are asking social workers to renew their registration now, well before 30 November 2022. About 100,000 people are expected to apply and with this year’s changes to the CPD requirements, we’re advising that they give themselves more time.

“We have used feedback from previous years to make the process as simple as possible and there are step-by-step instructions on our website.”