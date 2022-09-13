Social Work England swaps Stonewall LGBTQ+ staff inclusion scheme for alternative

Source: Adobe Stock / Maxim

Social Work England has left a Stonewall scheme designed to increase inclusion for LGBTQ+ staff in favour of an alternative training programme.

The regulator said it was joining charity the LGBT Foundation’s training academy, on the grounds that it was a better fit for delivering its equality, diversity and inclusion action plan, published in February, than Stonewall’s diversity champions scheme.

The action plan commits the organisation to developing its culture as an “inclusive organisation that attracts, develops, supports, retains, and fully engages diverse talent”. This includes benchmarking itself against other organisations, assessing inequalities in areas including grievances, disciplinaries and promotions and striving to make recruitment more diverse.

Stonewall scheme aims

Stonewall’s diversity champions scheme is designed to make workplaces more inclusive for LGBTQ+ staff and offers member organisations guidance, an annual series of webinars and seminars, networking opportunities, discounted access to other training and the opportunity to have internal policies reviewed.

Social Work England announced it had joined the scheme in February 2021, as an example of action it had taken to further equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The membership was also mentioned on a webpage – last updated in May 2021 – designed to attract people to work for the organisation. This described diversity champions as a programme that “ensures workplaces accept LGBTQ+ staff without exception”.

However, this scheme was not mentioned in the regulator’s action plan, in relation to its objective to develop an inclusive organisation. It did cite its use of the talent inclusion and diversity evaluation (TIDE) benchmarking tool, through its membership of another body, the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion (ENEI), which it joined in 2020.

Social Work England said it would be using TIDE to identify areas for improvement in all areas of workplace equality, diversity and inclusion.

In an emailed response in July to a social worker who had queried Social Work England’s membership of the Stonewall scheme, Social Work England said it would be leaving diversity champions in August.

LGBT Foundation offer

The email, seen by Community Care, said that the LGBT Foundation’s scheme better complemented the resources available through its work with ENEI.

The academy currently provides a one-off package of training for staff on topics including equalities legislation, understanding the inequalities and barriers faced by LGBTQ+ people in the workplace and recognising discrimination, with the opportunity for staff to acquire an accreditation afterwards. These “champions” will then have access to ongoing training and networking opportunities.

This ‘champions package’ costs £500. Social Work England did not confirm how much it paid for membership of Stonewall’s diversity champions scheme, though other members have reported paying £3,000, including VAT, per year.

“As an employer, we aim to develop our culture as an inclusive organisation that attracts, develops, supports, retains, and fully engages diverse talent,” said Sarah Blackmore, Social Work England’s executive director of professional practice and external engagement.

“We keep decisions about our membership of external schemes and tools under review annually to help us in this. We are looking forward to working with the LGBT Foundation training academy who we feel will fit well with our immediate needs.”

Commenting on Social Work England’s departure, a Stonewall spokesperson said that members “come and go depending on what is best for them at the time”.

“Our leading diversity champions programme continues to grow, and we’re proud to work with hundreds of organisations to help create working environments in which all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people can thrive.”

High-profile departures

Despite its growth, a number of high-profile public bodies have left diversity champions over the past 18 months, including the BBC, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care.

Though these organisations have made limited comment on their reasons for leaving, the departures have been linked in media reports to Stonewall’s stance in the public debate around gender identity and sex. Its view, that trans people should always be able to self-determine their gender and access services and recognition on that basis, is opposed by those who hold the gender-critical belief that this would, in certain circumstances, undermine women’s sex-based rights, for example, access to single-sex spaces.

Social Work England said leaving diversity champions was a business decision, not linked to these issues.

Questions over consultation with LGBTQ+ groups

In response to the switch, Leanne Taylor, a lecturer in social work and mental health law at the University of Kent and leader of its trans awareness in social work project, expressed concern that she and other trans and non-binary social workers had not been informed of the change in advance.

“I am part of a small group of people who are trans and non-binary who also do social work and we were surprised that none of us knew about this,” she said.

“I’d like to know how they discussed it with any representative service user groups as well, because they’re regulating the people who should be working with them.”

Social Work England declined to comment on whether it had discussed the move with LGBTQ+ social worker or service user groups.

Regarding the move to the LGBT Foundation, Taylor said: “I don’t know if it would be equally good until we learn more about them. I think a group as well known and experienced as Stonewall will always have the upper hand.”

Another social work academic who specialises in LGBTQ+ issues said: “Because [Stonewall is] the largest charity supporting LGBTQ people, and there’s so many people that engage in it, and they have so much more infrastructure, it is likely that the package of support they will provide is going to be greater.”

However, the academic described the foundation as “working to support the entire LGBTQ community, including trans individuals”, adding that when it came to public bodies like Social Work England, “it is important that they think of LGBT rights across the spectrum of LGBT people”.