Kwarteng scraps IR35 rules for agency social workers

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (credit: HM Government)

The government will scrap 2017 rules designed to ensure agency staff pay equivalent tax to permanent employees, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced today.

From April next year, employers such as councils will no longer be responsible for ensuring that agency staff who provide their services through a company pay appropriate levels of tax.

Instead, the responsibility will revert back to the individual worker, as was the case before 2017.

Under the so-called IR35 rules, introduced in 2000, staff who were paid through an “intermediary”, typically a company, but worked in a similar way to an employee were required to pay equivalent income tax under PAYE and national insurance contributions.

‘Widspread non-compliance’ with tax rules

The 2017 reforms were designed to tackle what the government described as “widespread non-compliance” with IR35. To prevent agency staff from avoiding tax by being paid through a limited company, it made the public body engaging them responsible for determining whether they fell under IR35.

This gave agency social workers three options: going directly onto agency payrolls (on a reduced hourly rate), work via an umbrella company (through which they should accrue some employment rights, such as holiday pay) or stay responsible for their own limited company but be taxed at source.

However, this will no longer apply from 6 April next year.

Under the Treasury’s ‘growth plan’, unveiled today by Kwarteng: “From this date, workers providing their services via an intermediary will once again be responsible for determining their employment status and paying the appropriate amount of tax and National Insurance contributions.

“This will free up time and money for businesses that engage contractors, that could be put towards other priorities. The reform also minimises the risk that genuinely self-employed workers are impacted by the underlying off-payroll rules.”

Impact on agency social work ‘uncertain’

Agency social workers told Community Care that the 2017 changes led to a drop in their income, while half of practitioners we surveyed recently said that they would consider going locum in response to the cost of living crisis.

This raises the prospect that the government’s reforms will lead to more social workers turning to agency work at a time when directors are raising significant concerns about the practices of employment agencies and the costs of engaging locum staff.

However, Kate O’Regan, company director of not-for-profit umbrella company Social Work Employment Services, said it was “too early to say what the impact of the proposed changes to IR35 will be on the sector”.

“We will need to see what will be in the new legislation before we’re able to provide further guidance,” added O’Regan, whose company, which is exclusively for British Association of Social Workers members, was set up in 2020 to enable locum staff and employment agencies meet their IR35 obligations.

Kwarteng plan backed by agency and freelance bodies

Organisations representing agencies and freelance staff welcomed Kwarteng’s announcement.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said that “ditching the botched changes to IR35” would be “a huge help”, though said it would be a challenge identifying how they should best be replaced.

Andy Taylor, director of policy at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self Employed, said it was “delighted” by the change, as the 2017 reforms created “unnecessary complexity” for agency staff and employers.

However, he said the association was concerned that the underlying IR35 rules would stay in place, adding: “We hope to work with the government to make further progress on this issue in the weeks and months ahead.”