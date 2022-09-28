Police opens investigation into abuse at mental health hospital revealed by BBC

Photo: Feng Yu/Adobe Stock

Police have opened an investigation into abuse of patients at a mental health hospital uncovered by the BBC.

Panorama filmed staff assaulting, inappropriately restraining and secluding and verbally abusing and humiliating patients at the Edenfield Centre run by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Undercover reporter Alan Haslam, who spent three months at the centre, also found staff falsely recording that they had carried out required observations of patients.

Greater Manchester Police said it was reviewing the footage with the Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether anyone should be prosecuted.

The Care Quality Commission said it had suspended its ‘good’ rating of the trust’s forensic inpatient and secure wards in response to the “shocking” footage featured on Panorama, and would soon be releasing its report of an inspection of the centre in June and July.

Meanwhile, the trust said it had suspended a number of staff pending investigation and commissioned an independent clinical review of the service, which experts interviewed for Panorama said had a “toxic culture”.

What did Panorama find? Among the abuses or issues uncovered by the BBC were: A woman, Harley, being placed by force in seclusion by eight members of staff, including managers, and then being restrained on the floor, despite posing no apparent threat to fellow patients or staff. Under the Mental Health Act 1983 code of practice, seclusion should only be used “where it is of immediate necessity for the purpose of the containment of severe behavioural disturbance which is likely to cause harm to others”.

Another patient being held in seclusion for over a year and not allowed a photograph of her grandfather, who had died during her time in the hospital.

Ten patients, overall, being placed in seclusion, often for weeks on end, and being held in rooms he described as being in a “terrible state”, that smelt and had no fresh air.

A male support worker pinching a female patient, known as Joanna, twice, the second time bending her arm behind her.

Staff repeatedly verbally abusing or humiliating patients, including in relation to their weight or bodily functions, or by comparing them to animals, or mocking them behind their back, including in relation to their distress.

A patient, known as Alice, almost being given a dangerous second dose of an antipsychotic drug within two hours of her previous does because of a nurse’s error.

A female support worker sitting on a male patient – who was on a ward for serious offenders – and tickling him, and another female support worker behaving in a sexualised way towards a male patient.

A patient, known as Claire, being restrained and forcibly injected with her medication when she was not actively resisting.

Olivia, a patient who agreed to be featured on the programme, saying that her treatment at the hospital had made her serious mental health condition worse.

Required observations of patients frequently not taking place, with staff then falsifying records to say that they had.

‘Nobody deserves to be treated in this way’

In response to the programme, the CQC’s interim director of mental health, Jemima Burnage, said: “The footage shown by Panorama is shocking. Nobody deserves to be treated this way. We are in close contact with the trust and other agencies including the police and relevant local authorities to ensure the safety of patients being treated at the Edenfield Centre. We are currently reviewing the information that has been provided by the BBC and will determine if any further action is required.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust said it was “taking the allegations raised by Panorama very seriously” since being notified by the BBC earlier this month, and had “put in place immediate actions to protect patient safety”.

“Since then, senior doctors at the trust have undertaken clinical reviews of the patients affected, we have suspended a number of staff pending further investigations and we have also commissioned an independent clinical review of the services provided at the Edenfield Centre.”

The spokesperson said the trust was working with the CQC, police and NHS England and would “co-operate fully with all investigations”.

Police investigation

They added: “We owe it to our patients, their families and carers, the public and our staff that these allegations are fully investigated to ensure we provide the best care, every day, for all the communities we serve.”

The head of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection department, chief superintendent Michaela Kerr, said it had also been working with partner agencies to safeguard patients involved, in relation to the “concerning” allegations.

She added: “We’ve also obtained the information required to open criminal investigations and enquiries are ongoing to ensure all offences are recorded and those involved identified.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we are reviewing footage from Panorama with a view to prosecuting anyone who’s captured committing a crime.”

Service claims of ‘individualised care’

Panorama’s findings are in stark contrast to the trust’s description of the medium-secure hospital, which has 11 wards.

It says: “Our service provides individualised care and treatment for people with enduring mental health needs. A wide range of treatment is available including psychological and other therapeutic interventions and our clinical teams work collaboratively with the service user towards their recovery and discharge.”

The trust also says that clinical teams include a consultant psychiatrist, nurses, psychologists, occupational therapists and social workers.