Councils asked to fund backpay for recent leavers following deal on £1,925 boost

Photo: md3d/Fotolia

Councils have been asked to fund backpay for staff who have recently left their roles, following this year’s annual pay settlement for social workers and other local authority workers.

The Local Government Association said it recommended that councils paid former staff backpay covering the period from 1 April up to their last day of employment, should ex-employees approach them.

This week, unions agreed to employers’ offer of a £1,925 rise for 2022-23, backdated to April, which will be pro-rated for part-time staff.

The deal applies to people earning up to £47,665 a year currently, for whom it amounts to a 4.04% increase. A separate deal, also worth £1,925, has been reached for chief officers in local authorities, including directors, assistant or deputy directors and heads of service.

For those earning above £47,665 but who are not covered by the chief officers’ deal, local arrangements apply. But UNISON and the LGA said it expected those staff – who include many team and service managers and principal social workers in children’s and adults’ services – would receive a £1,925 boost.