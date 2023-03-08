Unions threaten strike action over councils’ £1,925 pay offer

Photo: WH_Pics/Adobe Stock

Unions are threatening strike action over the £1,925 pay offer made by council leaders to social workers and other local authority staff for 2023-24.

UNISON, which represents an estimated 40,000 social workers across the UK, said it was balloting its members to gauge whether they would consider striking for an improved deal.

And fellow union Unite, which is also recommending its members reject the offer, said that councils needed to improve it to avert industrial action.

The employers’ side of the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC) made the offer – which they described as “full and final” – last month.

What proposed deal means for staff

The £1,925 rise would apply to staff earning up to £49,950 in councils covered by the NJC, which constitute the majority of councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Staff earning more than this would receive a 3.88% boost, which is worth more than £1,925 in cash terms.

For social workers, the deal would be worth up to 6.4%, an increase that would apply to newly qualified practitioners on NJC pay point 23, earning £30,151.

The offer is the same in cash terms as the deal agreed with the unions for 2022-23 in November.

Though this was the highest increase in council pay in many years – worth 4.04% to 6.6% for social workers – it represented a real-terms cut, with the rate of inflation measuring 10.1% in the year to January 2023.

The government has said that inflation is due to average about 5.5% in 2023-24, meaning the 2023-24 offer could constitute a real-terms increase in pay for at least some practitioners, though without compensating for this year’s cut, and those from previous years.

‘Offer falls short of what’s needed’

However, UNISON said today that the offer fell short.

“These unsung workers deserve to be properly rewarded,” said its head of local government, Mike Short. “But this offer falls short of what’s needed when the value of their pay has been chipped away for years and bills are soaring.

“Preparations are now under way to ballot council and school employees to see if they’re prepared to strike to achieve a better deal.”

In a statement published yesterday before talks were held with employers today, Unite acting national officer Clare Keogh said: “Local government employers need to recognise that there is growing anger among local government workers about the way they are treated year after year in pay negotiations. If the employers want to avoid industrial action they need to make a much improved offer. It is as simple as that.”