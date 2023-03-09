Social work in schools: an opportunity to change perceptions

Photo: AdobeStock/MonkeyBusiness

“I thought they were rude people who interfered in people’s lives, but obviously not. I think they want to help people,” says a student, from a secondary school in a London borough, when asked what she thought about social workers.

The school is in one of the local authorities taking part in the Social Workers In Schools (SWIS) programme.

Social workers are often viewed in a negative light by the general public and can experience hostility from service users. One of the benefits of the SWIS programme is the opportunity to change such perceptions.

Sonia Asaa, team manager of the SWIS project at her local authority, heads up a team of eight social workers who are based in eight designated schools in the locality.

“A lot of parents associate schools as a safe place, whereas social workers in the office in the main team, are seen as being social services. So they feel safer with the social workers in school,” says Asaa.

Working within a primary or secondary school means students and staff have constant access to a social worker. They are also available to speak to children where needed – giving more time to develop relationships, not just with children, but with teachers too.

The SWIS project

The project, managed by What Works for Children’s Social Care (WWCSC), was initially piloted in 2018 in three local authorities across the country, with the aim of reducing referral rates to children’s social care. Following its success, it was then rolled out to 21 more local authorities.

The SWIS pilot did a comparative analysis between schools who had social workers and matching schools who did not and found the number of section 47 child protection enquiries were significantly lower in the former in two of the three initial pilot areas. The third area had a reduced number of section 17 child in need cases started.

As the programme works within a statutory framework, social workers are employed by the local authority and then placed into local schools.

If teachers or safeguarding staff identify an issue they will inform the social worker in the school, who will decide if the threshold for intervention or referral has been met. The social worker can start work with the child or family immediately instead of waiting for another team from the local authority to get involved. This speeds up the whole referral process.

What kind of skills so you need?

Social workers work with school staff on issues including safeguarding, training needs, providing consultation on thresholds and responding to concerns or allegations.

They also undertake group and one-to-one work with students, and carry out case work with looked after children and those on child protection plans. As well as this statutory work, there is an emphasis on prevention. Being available for children for informal chats is very much part of the remit.

The school setting differs substantially from traditional social work environments and this can require a different set of skills.

Asaa thinks effective and diplomatic communication skills are essential for working in schools, not just with students but also with teachers, whose focus and training differs from social work.

“Teachers are there to help children academically, yes social and safeguarding is part of their work but that’s not the primary role and a lot of teachers don’t understand the reasons behind children’s behaviour.

“That’s because they are looking purely at how a child is progressing academically and getting frustrated when a child is not doing what they should be doing, without looking at the whole picture in terms of what is behind the child’s behaviour,” she explains.

Some of the social workers have been shocked at the way some of the students talk to each other and the aggression towards each other at times”

What kind of issues have social workers come across in school?

According to Asaa, mental health problems, particularly self-harming and experiencing suicidal thoughts, have been a major issue in schools.

“I can’t say if this was due to lockdown or not, because we weren’t in school then, but mental health is rife. Some of the social workers have been shocked at the way some of the students talk to each other and the aggression towards each other at times,” she says.

In February 2023, Unicef published a report on the benefits of having social workers in schools globally. It concluded that embedding social workers within schools is something that schools and children’s social care have benefitted from.

If the Department of Education, which funds WWCSC, decides to provide more resource for the SWIS programme then there will be further opportunities for social workers to work in schools in the future.

Another student from the SWIS programme said: “I think every school should have a SWIS worker, it’s important for all children to have someone at school they can talk to about issues they can’t share with family or friends.”

Case study

Archie*, a student, was staying in temporary accommodation (a hostel) with his family while waiting for permanent housing to be allocated. He reported to a teacher that he was unhappy with his living situation as the family were sharing a bathroom at the hostel with lots of other people. The bathroom was always filthy, and people could easily access each other’s rooms because the locks on the doors were very easy to unlock. There had been an incident that took place over the weekend, which involved Archie’s mother witnessing domestic abuse between a couple staying at the hostel. The male perpetrator of the violence then attempted to break into Archie’s family room, and the police had to be called. Police advised they would write to the housing department as it was not safe for the family to remain at the hostel but despite this the family were not moved. After receiving the above information from school staff, Tamara*, the SWIS social worker, contacted the mother to obtain more information about the reported incident. Tamara then contacted the housing department that had placed the family at the hostel to share her concerns about their safety there. The housing department acknowledged the concerns raised by Tamara and arranged for the family to move to a more suitable hostel straight away. Having the SWIS team linked directly to the school cut down the usual referral process, which would have caused delay. Tamara was able to deal with the situation quickly and prevented things from escalating further. *names have been changed for anonymity