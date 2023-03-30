No evidence scheme placing social workers in schools reduces need for social care, says What Works

(credit: Valerii Honcharuk / Adobe Stock)

A scheme placing social workers in schools does not reduce children’s need for statutory social care services, one of the largest ever randomised controlled trials carried out in the sector has found.

Researchers found no statistically significant difference in outcomes for children between schools with a social worker and those without, What Works for Early Intervention and Children’s Social Care (WWEICSC) said today, following the trial which covered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

WWEICSC – formerly What Works for Children’s Social Care – was commissioned by the Department for Education (DfE) to pilot SWIS in three local authority areas in 2018-19, and then to roll it out to 21 areas for the RCT.

School social work model ‘should not be continued’

“Whilst there was plenty of qualitive evidence suggesting that those involved – teachers, social workers and students – felt positive about social workers in schools, the RCT evidence did not find that it is having an impact on children’s outcomes,” said WWEICSC director of policy and practice Donna Molloy, in a blog post today.

“[Because] of the cost of SWIS and the lack of evidence, our conclusion is that the SWIS model tested in the trial should not be continued or further rolled out by the DfE or schools.”

The primary outcome the study was designed to test was the impact of placing social workers in schools on the rate of section 47 chid protection enquiries.

No impact on social care outcomes

It found that the rate of section 47s was 5.5% higher in the 136 schools studied that were part of the SWIS project, compared with the 132 control schools, after adjusting for baseline rates of section 47s, school size and the percentage of children on free schools meals. This difference was not statistically significant.

Likewise, the effects of SWIS on the other outcomes studied – rates of children’s social care referrals, section 17 children in need assessments, and children entering care, and the number of days spent in care per child – were similarly small and also not statistically significant.

Molloy said she recognised the findings would be “disappointing for many people – not least those involved in the intervention, who viewed it positively and felt that it led to good conversations and relationships”.

She stressed that the findings concerned the impact on need for statutory children’s social care services and interventions and was not a comment on the delivery of non-statutory family support within schools.

“Professionals and families clearly felt the need for additional support below the statutory threshold to address unmet need in schools and so a valuable next step could be to evaluate models of delivering school-based family support,” she added.

Following the report’s publication, the DfE confirmed it had accepted WWEICSC’s recommendation to cease funding SWIS.

“We know that looked after children often need additional support in school. However, we want to make sure that taxpayers’ money is used efficiently, and that support is delivered in the best way,” a spokesperson said.

“We are providing support in schools and colleges for children with a social worker through the virtual school heads programme, backed by over £57m investment.”

Virtual heads are council practitioners responsible for promoting educational outcomes for children with a social worker – whether looked after, in need or on a child protection plan – as well as those who have left care through adoption, special guardianship or a child arrangements order.

‘Disappointing results’

The Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) said it was “disappointing” that SWIS did not have “the kind of positive outcomes for students that we expected”, though said it awaited the further findings due next year on its impact on attendance.

The chair of its educational achievement policy committee, Heather Sandy, added: “As the evaluation notes, the project was well received by social workers, teachers and students and this is something local authorities have continually heard. Schools play a key role in safeguarding and ADCS is clear that the value of joint working between schools and local authority children’s services should not be undermined by these findings.”

She said school staff were “well placed to notice changes in [children’s] behaviour or concerns” and that the ADCS “[welcomed the government’s commitment to give schools a more prominent role in local safeguarding arrangements”.

This was set out in the DfE’s draft children’s social care strategy and will involve consulting on strengthening the role of education settings in safeguarding arrangements, as part of a spring 2023 update to Working Together to Safeguard Children.

It will follow this by consulting on whether and how to make education the fourth statutory safeguarding partner, alongside councils, police and health, this autumn.

Are you one of the social workers employed through SWIS and would like to share about your experience? Email communitycare@markallengroup.com or comment – anonymously, if preferred – below.