Just over half of social workers have renewed registration with eight days until deadline

Photo: 9dreamstudio/Adobe Stock

Just over half of social workers in England have renewed their registration with eight days to go until the deadline.

Social Work England said that 56% of practitioners had completed all three steps required to retain their right to practise: filling in the application form, paying the £90 fee and submitting two pieces of continuing professional development (CPD), one of which must have been reflected upon with a peer.

This means a third of social workers have completed the process over the past three weeks, when 23% had done so, a marked acceleration on previous levels of progress.

The regulator said three-quarters of practitioners had engaged in some part of the CPD process, for example by submitting one piece, or two pieces without a peer reflection.

But it urged the remaining 44% who are yet to complete their renewal to do so as quickly as possible to remove the risk of them being removed from the register after the 30 November deadline passes.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to the tens of thousands of social workers who have applied to renew their registration so far. We cannot advise social workers strongly enough to complete their renewal application as soon as possible and not leave it until the deadline. Anybody who has not completed all three steps to renew by midnight on Wednesday 30 November will no longer be able to practise.

“Please check that you have completed all three steps of the process. People receive an email confirmation when they complete each step. Once they have completed all steps their online account will show each step as green and show it is completed. If anybody needs guidance and support with the process there is extensive information on our website.”

Social workers who joined the register after 1 September still need to renew and pay the annual £90 fee but do not need to complete the application form or meet CPD requirements. Those who have applied for voluntary removal from the register do not need to renew.