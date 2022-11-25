Over a third of social workers still to renew five days from registration deadline

Photo: Wolfilser/Adobe Stock

Over a third of social workers are yet to renew their registration with five days to go until the deadline.

As of this morning, 62,156 social workers had renewed their registration, 63% of those who need to do so, said Social Work England.

All social workers who want to continue in practice must renew by midnight on 30 November (next Wednesday) or be removed from the register.

To successfully renew, social workers must complete the application form, pay the £90 renewal fee and submit two pieces of continuing professional development, one of which must have been reflected upon with a peer.

No grace period on CPD

Social Work England said that 80% of practitioners had engaged with the CPD process, for example, by submitting one piece, or two pieces without a peer reflection. However, unlike in the last two years, there will be no grace period for those who complete the other steps but do not meet the CPD requirement on time.

Anyone who is removed but wants to continue practising will need to apply to have their registration restored, at a cost of £135.

In a tweet today, the regulator repeated its call for practitioners not to leave renewal until the last minute.

In comments earlier in the week, Social Work England said: “Thank you to the tens of thousands of social workers who have applied to renew their registration so far. We cannot advise social workers strongly enough to complete their renewal application as soon as possible and not leave it until the deadline. Anybody who has not completed all three steps to renew by midnight on Wednesday 30 November will no longer be able to practise.

“Please check that you have completed all three steps of the process. People receive an email confirmation when they complete each step. Once they have completed all steps their online account will show each step as green and show it is completed. If anybody needs guidance and support with the process there is extensive information on our website.”

Social workers who joined the register after 1 September this year still need to renew and pay the annual £90 fee but do not need to complete the application form or meet CPD requirements. Those who have applied for voluntary removal from the register do not need to renew.