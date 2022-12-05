1,000 social workers deregistered after paying £90 fee and meeting CPD requirements

Photo: SkyLine/fotolia

Just over 1,000 social workers have been removed from the register despite paying the £90 fee and meeting continuing professional development (CPD) requirements in this year’s renewal round.

Social Work England released the figure after several social workers reported being inadvertently barred from practice by what they described as flaws in the regulator’s online registration system that meant they did not complete the renewal application form.

However, the regulator said the majority of the 1,017 concerned were completing the process on 30 November, which may have led to them making errors in doing so.

These practitioners, roughly 1% of those who were expected to renew, are now unable to practise as social workers. As the regulator has deemed them not to have followed the process for renewal set out in its registration rules (rule 50), they do not have the right to appeal under regulation 19(2) of the Social Work Regulations 2018.

£135 fee to return to practice

To return to practice, they must apply for restoration to the register, which costs £135.

Affected social workers reported submitting their CPD, paying their fee and then receiving acknowledgement from Social Work England that they had completed these steps, without specifying that they had to complete a final part of the application form.

The first some knew of this was when they were informed, after the 30 November deadline, that they had been removed for failing to register. Others, including agency worker Rachel King, said they were sent an email beforehand telling them that they had not completed the process but without any guidance on how to do so.

In a letter of complaint to the regulator, she said: “I attempted to log onto my Social Work England account and could not find any information on what needed to be completed – I found myself going round on pages of information that were not directional or helpful.

‘Stress, anxiety and distress’

She added: “I cannot put a price on the amount of stress, anxiety, and distress this has caused me, and I feel in good faith I did all I could see and was guided do to process my renewal and even went back once I had received the email but could not see what needed to be done.”

Maria Rooney was also affected.

She said, in a complaint to the regulator: “There is no warning or alert on the registration system to notify social workers that their application is incomplete after they paid their registration fee payment either.

“Social workers are automatically assuming that their application is complete as they receive an email straight away saying their registration fee payment is successful but no email to notify them straight away that they have failed to complete the declaration section. Surely the registration fee should not be taken until the declaration section has been completed?”

She added: “I am also requesting that all social workers’ restoration fees are reimbursed to them as this is unfair. We are living in a cost of living, poverty, mental health and housing crisis, which is also affecting social workers, not just the general public.

‘Risk of worsening recruitment crisis’

“There is also a national crisis with the recruitment and retention of experienced/permanent social workers, and this may make the situation even worse.”

Other practitioners posted their experiences on the Community Care website.

“It feels so punitive that they can see I completed everything within timescales yet there is no flexibility. I feel that you shouldn’t be able to pay the fees without the form being completed (bar CPD). it seems such a frustrating experience as a statutory Social Worker when you already work over your hours with high case numbers. This is not withstanding potential financial costs on a personal level in a midst of a cost of living crisis.” “I feel that is unfair and unjust as there is no right of appeal and no one to turn to because I have been told by the union that it is not an employment issue! Feeling deflated right now! This is even worse given the life-saving work that we do.” “This is the first time i have done a renewal as was NQSW last year, I am gutted my already swamped team will have to carry me while i wait for my registration reinstated and i am £135 worse off just before Christmas.”

In response, Social Work England’s executive director of regulation, Philip Hallam said: “We can see that a small group of people unintentionally failed to renew and the majority of these were people completing their application on the last day, which may have led to them not completing all of the steps properly.

“We appreciate that this is a stressful situation and are assessing applications for restoration as quickly as possible. We advise people who unintentionally failed to renew to notify their employer and ensure that they do not practise as a social worker if they do not hold registration. Further information about the process for restoring to the register can be found here.”

Registration process ‘ran smoothly’

He added: “The renewals process and ran extremely smoothly this year and without any technical issues. The three-month renewal window is designed to give people ample time to complete the process and contact us with any questions well before the deadline.”

Hallam said the regulator complied with the Government Digital Service standards, which requires organisations to understand users and their needs, making the service simple to use, making sure everyone can use it and operating a reliable service.

He added: “We provided social workers with extensive information on how to complete the three-step process (as set out in our legislation), which was the same as the previous two years. Our website includes a detailed, step by step guide to the renewal form, along with a video walkthrough.

“We sent social workers several emails and a letter to remind them to apply, including targeted emails at various times to social workers who had failed to complete all steps of the process. This was supported by an extensive comms campaign, including proactive contact with employers and sessions with our regional engagement leads. On the final day of the renewal period, we sent emails to anyone who had not completed all three steps.”

‘A national shortage of social workers’

In response to the situation, the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) pointed to the potential impact on social work capacity.

Workforce development policy committee chair Rachael Wardell said: “There is a national shortage of social workers and more children and families who need our help and support, so – although no social workers have raised this issue via ADCS – if there is a flaw in the process for renewing social work registration that leads to some social workers being deregistered, unintentionally, we would hope Social Work England are looking into that so that further capacity is not taken out of the system.”

The 1,017 make up a quarter of those removed who were removed this year (4,012), a group that also includes just over 500 who appeared to have started, but not completed, the CPD process.

The number of removals was significantly greater than in 2021 (2,869) but in line with previous years, where annual numbers leaving the register ranged from 4,000 to 6,000.