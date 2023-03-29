Readers’ Take: How well are overseas social workers supported to work in the UK?

Photo by Community Care

The number of overseas social workers applying to work in England has almost tripled in the past three years, but are they getting the support they need to get settled?

Recent Social Work England figures showed that the number of international social workers applying to work in England had risen from 611 in the 2019-20 registration year to 1,684 in 2021-22 – a 175.3% increase.

This was mainly driven by applications from Zimbabwe, India and South Africa, with Zimbabwean being the second most common nationality in the registered population since 2019-20, behind British.

However, organisations supporting practitioners during relocation have raised concerns over the lack of support foreign social workers receive when settling in their new life and roles.

One such concern was some councils giving social workers a full caseload upon arrival, not allowing them the time to get accustomed to their new professional, cultural and geographical terrain.

A Community Care poll, which amassed 565 responses, found that social workers were also concerned about the support in place.

Almost half (47.8%) of respondents thought international social workers were supported ‘badly’, while over one-third (39.8%) said there was room for improvement in the existing level of support.

The rest (12.4%) were of the opinion that they were being supported ‘very well’.

Bad support risks ‘outcomes for children and families’

For Dr Muzvare Hazviperi Betty Makoni, who supports international social workers through her organisation, Social Care Empowering Training and Consultancy, overseas practitioners not only start “on a negative” financially compared to their colleagues, but some are also immediately allocated complex cases and a rising caseload.

She praised those councils that provided practitioners with temporary accommodation, to allow for a smoother transition, and appropriate training to understand social work practice in the UK before giving them a caseload.

Petros Careswell, who is in charge of South Gloucestershire Council’s overseas recruitment and training programme, has also warned against placing social workers straight into a team.

“That not only puts them under significant pressure, but we were also worried about outcomes for children and young people and families when the social workers aren’t fully familiarised with social work in our context,” he said.

“We felt it was important that we take the time to not just train them, but build them up in a measured way to a full caseload. That way, they can learn and then take that knowledge forward into their permanent roles.”

