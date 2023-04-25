More children in care placed far from home, increasing risk of lower wellbeing, finds research

Photo by Darren Baker / via AdobeStock

More and more looked-after children are being placed far from home, with increased risk of lower wellbeing, according to research issued today.

Children in care and care leavers charity Become published the findings today as it launched a campaign, #GoneTooFar, to end inappropriate placements far from home in England.

Children who had experienced multiple placements were more likely to be moved while more children from England are being placed in Scotland and Wales, according to data Become obtained from the Department for Education (DfE) through freedom of information requests.

While the charity said that sometimes a distant placement was appropriate for a child – for example, to keep them safe from exploitation – children were more often being moved because of a shortage of suitable placements in their local area. This compounded the trauma they had already experienced in their lives, said the charity.

Young people feel ‘lonely, isolated and stigmatised’

“We hear time and again from the young people we work with that they’ve been made to move – often without warning – to an area they don’t know, far away from everything that matters to them,” said Become chief executive Katharine Sacks-Jones.

“Being moved can disrupt a child’s education, life outcomes, and relationships – including with brothers and sisters who might live miles away. Poor transport links can make it difficult or even impossible for a young person to get to school or college, see their friends or stay connected to their community. Young people tell us how lonely, isolated, and stigmatised it makes them feel.”

The increasing number – and proportion – of children being placed more than 20 miles from home comes despite councils being under duties to place children within area (section 22C of the Children Act 1989) and take steps to secure sufficient accommodation for them within their boundaries (section 22G).

Government action to tackle placement shortage

In its draft strategy to reform children’s social care, published in February, the DfE acknowledged that, due to a shortage of placements for children in the right places, “too many end up far from home and far from the people who are important to them”.

It has allocated £259m from 2022-25 to build more children’s homes, while the strategy included a pledge to invest £27m in recruiting and retaining foster carers over the next two years.

Beyond that, its key proposal to tackle the insufficiency of children’s care placements is setting up regional care co-operatives to take over commissioning responsibility from individual local authorities, who will be their members. RCCs, which will be trialled in two regions from next year, would be much better able to forecast need, and commission sufficient placements, in the right places, to meet it, the DfE has said.

In its response to the Become report, a DfE spokesperson said: “Every child deserves to live in a safe and stable home and local authorities have a responsibility to place children in an environment that is in their best interests, usually within 20 miles of their home.

“We are investing £259m to create more placements for children in high-quality and safe homes, while developing a new model for care placements to keep more children close to home networks.”

Charity urges end to inappropriate distant placements

However, Sacks-Jones said the government needed to go further.

“Without urgent action this problem will continue to get worse,” she added. “We need a national commitment and strategy to keep children close to the people and places that matter to them. All children in care deserve the love and stability they need to heal and thrive.”

Become called for the DfE: