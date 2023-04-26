Raise pay, cut charges and provide rights to support: report for ADASS sets roadmap for ‘saving social care’

(credit: 1STunningART / Adobe Stock)

Care worker pay should be raised, charges for services cut and people be provided with clear rights to support as part of a shift to a more personalised, accessible and fair adult social care system, set out today.

However, significant investment and political will are required to realise this ambition from a context of significant unmet need, workforce shortages and lack of choice for people needing care and carers, said the study, commissioned by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.

Launching the report today, outgoing ADASS president Sarah McClinton said it came at a time in which the adult care system was “close to breaking point”, with millions “in pain or distress because they aren’t getting the care they need and family and friends picking up the pieces are being pushed to the edge”.

“We’ve been trying to patch-up social care for years, but we’ve run out of road,” said McClinton, director at the London Borough of Greenwich. “We need to act now to save social care. We don’t expect the government to wave a magic wand, but we do need the political will to invest in a long-term plan to ensure good care is available to everyone, everywhere.”

The report, by policy consultants Anna Dixon and Kate Jopling, said adult social care faced immense challenges, including a 52% rise in staff vacancies in 2021-22, more people requesting help with fewer receiving long-term care and almost 250,000 waiting for an assessment, as of August 2022.

However, the report stressed that the sector had many strengths, including providing jobs for 1.5m staff, delivering care for a similar number of people, while there was, broadly, a shared vision for its future, set out in a string of previous reports.

This was for a system that was focused on improving wellbeing, personalised to need, preventive, integrated, community-based, value for money, fair and accessible.

The report then set out 10 changes the authors saw as being necessary to achieving this vision, with short-, medium- and long-term actions for each.

Proposed changes for care system Reimagine care and support with people who draw upon it. Improve assessment and care planning to put people in the lead. Build community capacity for wellbeing and prevention. Enable more people to live at home or in a place they call home. Improve support for carers. Join up care and support to enable people to live fulfilled lives. Make care and support accessible and affordable for all. Foster diverse and sustainable providers, focused on outcomes. Harness the potential of digital technology. Redesign and reward the workforce.

