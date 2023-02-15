Multiple and complex needs found in backgrounds of children deprived of liberty

Photo posed by model (credit: Photographee.eu/Fotolia)

The multiple and complex needs of children made the subject of deprivation of liberty (DoL) orders have been laid bare in an analysis published last week.

The Nuffield Family Justice Observatory (Nuffield FJO) found that children had, on average, 4.2 of a set of 11 indicators of need or risk, including mental health issues, disability, self-harm or going missing.

But despite this many also faced multiple breakdowns of their care arrangements or were placed in unlawful unregistered accommodation.

The findings came in an analysis of the first two months of applications to a national DoL court set up in July 2022.

The court was established to handle a substantial increase in the number of applications, chiefly by councils, to deprive children of their liberty, for their own safety or that of others, using the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court.

The hike has been driven, in part, by a severe shortage of places in secure children’s homes, an issue highlighted last month in sharp terms by the president of the family division of the High Court, Sir Andrew McFarlane.

Multiple risks

The Nuffield FJO’s analysis of 208 children found 11 main areas of need or risk: risk to others, going missing, self-harm, mental health concerns, neurodevelopmental disorders, disability, sexual

exploitation, criminal exploitation, substance misuse, placement breakdown and being out of education.

Children had up to eight areas of need, with two-thirds having four or more.

While the most prevalent issue was risk to others (69.2%), chiefly in relation to physical aggression, this was closely followed by mental health concerns (59.1%), placement breakdown (55.3%) self-harm (52.4%) and going missing (46.6%).

The observatory identified three groups within the sample of cases analysed:

Children with learning and physical disabilities for whom the DoL was sought primarily due to a need to monitor and supervise the child to manage their care needs or to place restrictions on their liberty to manage challenging behaviours linked to their disability.

Children who had often suffered complex and ongoing trauma and were considered very vulnerable due to overlapping risks and needs primarily related to mental health, self-harming and risk to others.

Children experiencing or at risk of external or extrafamilial risk factors such as sexual or criminal exploitation, for whom the primary concern was to manage this risk, though these children often also had complex and ongoing trauma.

Unlawful placements

Despite their vulnerability, the children, as well as enduring high levels of placement breakdown, were at significant risk of being placed in unregistered settings.

This occurs when a provider is delivering care and accommodation to a young person but is not registered to do so with Ofsted, which is unlawful.

While 16.8% were in such settings prior to the DoL order, 45.6% were due to be placed in them following the order. This was particularly the case among those for whom the primary reasons for the DoL application were self-harm (62.5% of whom were due to move into an unregistered placement) or risk to others (54.5%).

In these cases, councils often work with providers to set up a bespoke service for the child because of the severe shortage of suitable placements nationally, whether in open or closed children’s homes. The courts will only authorise such unregistered placements in an emergency and if providers are taking steps to secure registration with Ofsted.

Top judge’s criticisms of lack of secure provision

In his judgment in the Re X case last month, Sir Andrew McFarlane excoriated the government and Parliament for a six-year failure to address judicial warnings about a chronic shortage that meant 60-70 children were waiting for a secure bed every day.

Separate Nuffield FJO figures have shown that applications for DoL orders now appear to be considerably higher than those for secure accommodation orders, the legal basis for a welfare placement in a secure home.

Between July and September 2022, there were 348 applications for to the national DoL court, compared with 46 for a secure order.

It predicted there would be 1,300 DoL applications in the first full year of the court, compared with an estimated 103 in 2017-18, according to a previous analysis by the observatory of Cafcass data.

‘Last resort’ has become routine measure

The Nuffield FJO said that, having been designed as a last resort, DoL orders were now being “routinely

requested by local authorities for children who have experienced years of trauma and instability in their lives”.

In response to the issue, the government intends to create 50 new places in secure homes as part of a £259m investment in residential childcare from 2022-25. The Department for Education (DfE) also plans to trial the establishment of regional care co-operatives (RCCs), groupings of local authorities that would take over the commissioning of care placements from individual councils, as part of its response to the care review.

In its draft children’s social care strategy, published earlier this month, it said RCCs would be “better equipped to provide more residential care homes for those children with the most complex needs”, through the pooling of resources and expertise.

However, both investment in new places and the introduction of RCCs would only bear fruit over the medium term. Nuffield FJO director Lisa Harker warned: “Improving provision for this group of children is an urgent necessity; it is not only about building new children’s homes for the future, it is about urgently meeting the needs of children today.

“It will require a nationwide strategy, with significant commitment at a local and national level, led by national government. We know that a wide range of professionals, including senior members of the judiciary, have been actively and consistently calling for action to address the gross lack of suitable provision.”