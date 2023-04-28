Readers’ Take: how much does negative media coverage affect social workers?

Photo by Community Care

Earlier this month, the tragic death of 10-month-old Finley Boden headlined the news as his parents were convicted of murdering him, 39 days after he was returned to their care.

And, as with many previous deaths of children at the hands of parents or carers, the media attention focused on social workers’ roles.

The Daily Mail wrote an article titled ‘Why did they walk away?’ about the social workers trying unsuccessfully to visit Finley two days before his death.

Similarly, the BBC initially had headlined its story about the case ‘Parents murdered baby returned by social services’.

In reality, Finley had been returned in accordance with a court order involving an eight-week transition from care, despite social workers’ recommendation that the move take six months. The BBC subsequently changed its headline to ‘Parents murdered baby placed back in their care’.

The story came amid renewed focus on the public portrayal of practitioners following critical comments from prime minister Rishi Sunak’s and Tory MP Flick Drummond and an article on the infamous Peter Connelly (Baby P) case.

Writing for the Guardian, former Haringey director of children’s services Sharon Shoesmith recalled the vitriol she and social workers received at the time.

According to Shoesmith, the public denunciation of practitioners was one of the reasons the profession had become “driven by a fear of failure – ultimately a fear of being vilified in the media and publicly humiliated”.

What do social workers think?

To assess the extent of the damage negative media coverage is doing to social workers, we turned to them for answers.

The results of a Community Care poll on the subject, which amassed 1047 votes, were conclusive: around 77% of respondents were ‘severely’ or ‘moderately’ affected by negative media coverage.

Only 14.5% said they were affected ‘a little’, while just 8% said the negativity had become ‘white noise’.

Negative stories eight times as likely as positive

The scale of adverse coverage of the profession was highlighted by an analysis commissioned by Frontline that was published last year. This found that, in the year to July 2022, stories about practitioners were eight times as likely to be negative as positive.

To address this, the Social Workers Union (SWU) and the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) have been taking steps to improve media coverage.

Late last year, SWU, working with the Independent Monitor for the Press (IMPRESS), drew up reporting guidelines on the coverage of social work.

The union has also recently urged practitioners to report to it any negative or misrepresentative stories on the profession they find. These will be used in discussions with the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), which regulates all major publications, around potentially adopting the IMPRESS guidelines or similar.

Meanwhile, BASW is celebrating high-quality coverage of the profession, in the hope of enhancing it, by launching the BASW Social Work Journalism Awards, entries for which closed today, with the winners announced in June.

