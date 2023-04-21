Social workers urged to report negative media coverage to union

Photo: Drazen/Adobe Stock

How much does negative media coverage of social workers affect you? Not at all, it's all white noise

A little

Moderately

Severely View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Social workers have been urged to report negative media coverage of the profession to inform efforts to improve press reporting on social work.

The Social Workers Union (SWU) wants practitioners to email it cases where media organisations have misrepresented the profession or revealed personal details about individual social workers, and said it would take action off the back of this.

The SWU and the Independent Monitor for the Press (Impress) have already drawn up guidelines on media coverage of social work, however, IMPRESS does not regulate the major national publications, a role which falls to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

SWU plans to use the reports of negative media coverage submitted by social workers to inform discussions with IPSO around potentially adopting the IMPRESS guidelines or similar.

IPSO’s readers’ advisory panel, which gives feedback to the regulator from a reader perspective, discussed media coverage of social work at its meeting in February.

The SWU, drawing on its discussions with IPSO, said that the panel had discussed a selection of articles about social work from regional and national publications and found most of them to be positive. However, the union said the panel had also identified examples of potentially misleading headlines, for example, in relation to the circumstances behind children being taken into care.

IPSO is planning to hold a webinar for social workers about its guidelines in the coming weeks.

The reporting mechanism comes amid renewed focus on the public portrayal of social workers in the light of:

SWU general secretary John McGowan said: “If any social workers spot media coverage which misrepresents the profession or reveals personal details of social workers, which may be in breach of the guidelines we have published they can now report them directly to the Union and we will take action.”

You can submit links to, or images of, media coverage about social work that you are concerned about to campaigns@swu-union.org.uk