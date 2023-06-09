Social workers and OTs strike again as union and council explore resolution to dispute

Photo: Markus Mainka/Fotolia

Adults’ social workers and occupational therapists have taken a sixth day of strike action in pursuit of pay equality with children’s practitioners at their authority.

The latest walkout by the UNISON members at South Gloucestershire Council, on Monday 12 June, comes with the authority having set up a “benchmarking exercise” with the union in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

However, UNISON has claimed that it is “yet to have a positive response from the council to resolve the pay discrepancies” that are at the heart of the dispute.

Payments for children’s social workers

These encompass:

A £3,000 lump sum for new children’s social workers who have already passed their assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) on successful completion of their probation.

A £3,000 annual payment for children’s social workers with two years’ service with the council.

The payments are part of the council’s children’s services improvement plan and are designed to help develop a “high-quality stable workforce with [the] capacity to ensure children and families are helped, supported, and protected”.

This objective was “yet to be fully realised”, said a report to the council’s cabinet in March, despite progress being made, including the recruitment of 18 social workers from abroad and some agency staff expressing an interest in taking on permanent roles.

Adults’ practitioners want pay equality

However, the union has argued that the payments should be applied to adults’ practitioners, both on grounds of fairness and because the recruitment and retention pressures that were the drivers for the bonuses applied equally in adults’ services.

The council said it was taking steps to resolve the dispute, including through working with UNISON to benchmark social work and OT roles in adults’ services against those in neighbouring councils.

“We have agreed to continue to update UNISON on the progress of our adult social care workforce action plan which is in place to support all staff within the service,” said a spokesperson.

“UNISON have not accepted the insight and data the council has provided to date to support the council’s position.

“To move forwards we have set up joint benchmarking exercise with UNISON and practitioners. This new group is about to meet for a second time and we expect this work to be independently quality assured.”

Union plans further strikes

However, in response, the union said: “UNISON is yet to have a positive response from the council to resolve the pay discrepancies between social workers in South Gloucestershire.

“We are, of course, committed to a resolution to this dispute and would welcome discussions. In addition, UNISON is fully engaged with the council on its joint benchmarking exercise, and we welcome the work that is being undertaken.

“However, until the dispute is resolved, or an offer is on the table UNISON will continue to take industrial action.”

Following Monday’s walkout, the union will review options for further strike action.