Labour still committed to cap on care costs, shadow minister tells sector leaders

Shadow minister for social care Andrew Gwynne at the 2024 ADASS Spring Seminar (credit: ADASS)

Labour is still committed to implementing the cap on care costs and related reforms to adult social care charging, the shadow care minister said yesterday.

Andrew Gwynne told the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services’ (ADASS) annual spring seminar that, should the party win the forthcoming election, it would “seek to introduce” the changes first conceived of by economist Andrew Dilnot in a 2011 report for the then coalition government.

The current government is also committed to introducing the reforms, in October 2025, two years later than originally planned.

‘Significant risks’ to reforms

However, the National Audit Office identified “significant risks” to the Department of Health and Social Care’s capacity to deliver the reforms to the new timescale, in a report published last November.

And less than 18 months out from the target date, the DHSC has not published any plan for implementation or set out how it would find the money to finance the changes. This casts significant doubt on whether it will start the process of implementation before the election, which is likely to take place by November 2024 at the latest.

The DHSC originally allocated £3.6bn over three years to implement the changes.

What the proposed changes consist of