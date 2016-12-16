Spotting the signs of modern slavery: key advice for social workers

A placard at the 2016 Walk for Freedom event in London, organised by A21, which aims to raise awareness of modern-day slavery. Credit: Matthew Chattle/REX/Shutterstock

Could you identify the signs that a person is being trafficked, enslaved or exploited? Would you know how to support a potential victim? Modern slavery is a growing international crime; it is estimated that there were as many as 13,000 victims in the UK in 2013. But identifying and helping victims is only possible if social workers and other frontline professionals are adequately trained to understand this complex and fast-moving crime.

Kate Garbers, managing director of anti-slavery charity Unseen, has written Community Care Inform’s guide to modern slavery, covering what modern slavery is, the legal frameworks around it and the National Referral Mechanism. Subscribers can read the full guide on Community Care Inform Adults and Inform Children. Here, we present some of the key facts and pieces of advice for social workers.