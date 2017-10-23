CC Employer Type Archives: In the spotlight
New approaches, new ideas to help children get a fresh start
Team manager sought to help tackle child sexual exploitation
How one council fixed the broken career ladder in children’s social work
A collaborative approach to make the knowledge and skills statement work for adult social workers
How tearing up the paperwork gave our adult social care staff the freedom to get on with the job
The Dorset formula for better outcomes for children: safe, supported social workers and manageable caseloads
My journey from agency to permanent social work – and why I’ve never looked back
The voice of children and young people being supported by children’s services in York
You’re invited … to Cambridgeshire’s Social Work Showcase
Recognition, support and work-life balance: Dorset adult social care’s recipe for job satisfaction
Young people leading the way on changing services in Doncaster
What works (and what doesn’t) when celebrating social workers’ successes
The Highland Difference: Integrated social care that stops family crises early
Our families deserve the best support, so we give our social workers the best
Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- New approaches, new ideas to help children get a fresh start
- Team manager sought to help tackle child sexual exploitation
- ‘Just over a week after I joined, we got the call from Ofsted’
- Variety and security: Life as a peripatetic social worker
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters