Social workers: what keeps you in your job?

Take part in Community Care's 2018 questionnaire into social work as a profession and what you value in your working lives

By on June 20, 2018 in Adults, Children, Workforce
Photo: enterlinedesign/Fotolia

Community Care has launched its major survey in what social workers value in their roles and their working lives.

What keeps you in your job, or what would tempt you to look elsewhere? Do you see yourself working in the profession in the long-term?

Our survey results will examine key issues such as social workers’ preferences for agency or permanent work, the things that might tempt you into looking for a new role, how you feel applying for a role should operate, and what employers could do to make you want to stay in social work for longer.

We really want to hear from you and for the next three weeks you can use our short survey to share your views.

We will be publishing an analysis of the survey on communitycare.co.uk

