Social workers: take our survey on the effectiveness of your employer’s computer systems

(Image: Marcie Casas / Flickr)

Computer systems and outdated technology are a frequent source of aggravation for social workers when discussing obstacles to doing the job properly.

Indeed, in one extreme example recently reported by Community Care, one council went live with electronic case management system Liquidlogic on 1 February 2019, replacing the Social Services Information Database which had been in operation within the local authority since 1995.

Meanwhile, more generally, academic research published last year cited admin work pressures as a factor influencing burnout particularly among children’s social workers, many of whom find themselves unable to spend as much time as they need to work with children and families.

How do organisational systems affect social workers?

With this in mind, Community Care is looking for children’s and adults’ social workers’ views on their employer’s computer systems, the technology they are provided with to do their jobs, and whether seemingly simple things like claiming expenses can get in the way of their day-to-day working.