The Ofsted Interview: ‘Data is nothing about numbers and everything about individual children’

Photo: fotolia/Jenny Sturm

Children’s services at Waltham Forest council has been judged ‘good’ overall by Ofsted in its latest inspection, conducted earlier this year.

Ofsted highlighted the sensitivity of the service’s social workers towards the diversity of culture, religion and ethnicity within the London borough, while the response to vulnerable adolescents was considered “strong”, with “excellent” multi-agency working in relation to children who go missing, children at risk of child sexual exploitation and other contextual safeguarding concerns.

“The local authority is aware of the potential effects of increases in demand and the consequent impact on social workers’ caseloads, and there are plans to address this issue,” Ofsted said.

Meanwhile, the service’s senior leadership team was deemed ‘outstanding’ by the watchdog, with inspectors particularly noting significant improvements in quality assurance, including a “a significant number of relevant audits relating to a wide range of types of service delivery”. Senior managers were said to know the quality of frontline practice “very well”, informed by “relevant performance information and enhanced by shadowing workers, observing practice and engaging with young people in a meaningful way”.

In the latest episode of Community Care’s The Ofsted Interview podcast series, Waltham Forest council’s service divisional director for children and families, Heather Flinders, discusses how the local authority approached preparation for its latest Ofsted inspection, the development of effective partnerships and how effective quality assurance and performance management is achieved.

Listen to Flinders discuss how the service is looking at its approach to dealing with vulnerable adolescents – including its gang intervention programmes – and how the council has achieved a significant improvement in services for children in care and care leavers, below or subscribe to the series on iTunes, and read our quick table for the key findings from Ofsted’s inspection.

Highlights from the Ofsted inspection: Waltham Forest council