Worsening social care funding position wreaking increased human cost, warn directors

A worsening social care funding position is wreaking an increasing human cost as councils struggle under the weight of a fragile care market, cost pressures from the NHS and short-term funding streams.

That was the sobering message of this year’s Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) budget survey, which found that just 35% of directors were fully confident budgets would be sufficient to meet statutory requirements during 2019-20.

Since 2010-11, directors report having made £7bn in savings – once inflation and demographic pressures have been taken into account – to deal with funding cuts and cost pressures.

Despite net social care expenditure being due to rise from £14.6bn in 2018-19 to £14.9bn in 2019-20, directors predict having to make a further £700m in savings in 2019-20 to deal with the pressures councils are under.

Speaking at the survey’s launch, ADASS president Julie Ogley said councils were “struggling to protect adult social care to the levels that they wanted”, with directors “increasingly pessimistic” about the future of services.

Fragile care market

A fragile provider market was one of the key worries listed by directors, with three quarters of councils (up from 66%) last year reporting that providers had closed, ceased trading or handed back contracts in the previous six months, affecting thousands of people.

The biggest impact was in the home care market, where 72 councils saw providers close or cease trading in the previous six months, affecting 7,019 people, more than double the number reported by directors in the 2018 survey.

Ogley attributed the sharp rise in the number of people affected by care home closures to the failure of Allied Healthcare, formerly one of England’s biggest care home providers, at the end of 2018.

The provider, which offered support to 13,000 people, was forced to transfer and sell its contracts after it ran into financial difficulty. It blamed the low fees paid by councils for its struggles to deal with debts.

Fifty two councils reported closures of residential or nursing care providers in the last six months, while 26 councils saw closures of both care home and home care providers.

Key findings Net adult social care expenditure is due to rise from £14.6bn in 2018-19 to £14.9bn in 2019-20.

However, councils predict having to make £700m in adult social care savings in 2019-20 to deal with cost pressures, adding to £7bn already reported by directors since 2010-11.

The biggest sources of predicted saving in 2019-20 will be efficiency savings (£248m) and using asset-based and self-help approaches to reduce numbers receiving long-term care (£228m).

Just over a third of directors are fully confident that budgets are sufficient to meet statutory duties in 2019-20, with duties in relation to market sustainability and DoLS being the most at risk.

Almost 80% of directors say that they have been subject to additional costs as a result of the NHS reviewing the application of continuing healthcare.

