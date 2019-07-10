Why small ideas to boost wellbeing – like free coffee for social workers – need to be tested

by Michael Sanders & Anna Bacchoo
Social work is a challenging and stressful job – made harder by rising levels of need, higher caseloads, and a lack of recognition, all happening in the context of falling budgets.
Just under one in six social workers leave the profession in a given year. This high turnover rate is a major problem for the sector. If there are too few social workers, it is hard for good social work to happen.
These are just some of the reasons why social worker wellbeing has been a priority for the What Works Centre from the start. We want to find out what we could do to help support social workers’ morale, their work-life balance, and, perhaps even their health. Anything that helps social workers would be good in itself, but we think that it could have knock-on effects on the families their work with.
There are a lot of big things that could help – lower caseloads, more pay, better supervision, more leave. In a lot of these areas the research is already pretty clear that they’d help. But, we need to be realistic about what we at the centre can achieve – we have a limited budget and timescale. We also need to be realistic about the context we’re operating in – with budgets as they are, it would be a rare local authority that could afford to increase salaries, or increase the number of social workers enough to bring caseloads down and keep them there. However, as some success stories have shown, good practice models can help with this.
With this desire to try and support social workers in a context of low budgets, we’ve looked at what’s been successful in other sectors – interventions from behavioural science and organisational behaviour that have been shown to support workers in the public and private sectors.
While this was happening we put out a call for local authorities to partner with us on this programme, receiving more than 20 expressions of interest from organisations who share our interest in finding small ways of improving social workers’ wellbeing. We spoke with team managers, senior leaders, and social workers, both as individuals and as groups, to try and understand what factors influenced their morale and their sense that they were valued at work. Listening to these, we came up with a long list of ideas that could work in collaboration with our academic partners at Harvard and University College London who are donating their time to this project.
The series of ideas that made the cut varied from planning tools to help social workers, through to the free tea and coffee project that Community Care reported on last week. These ideas are being piloted in small-scale projects at the moment to see which, if any, seem to have the biggest impact on staff wellbeing.
At this early stage, it’s interesting to capture what people think of the ideas at this point, so last week we conducted an online poll and asked over 200 social workers which intervention they thought would best improve their wellbeing at work. Coffee didn’t fare well, but the results showed that other ideas like resilience training are expected to make the most difference. We’ll have to wait until March next year to find out the results of the trials and we can see if social workers’ instincts were right.
We know that some of the ideas in our workforce wellbeing programme seem too small to have an impact. This is exactly why we think they need testing. We’ve been struck by the extent to which arguments range from “this is so obviously effective why would we test it” to “this could never be effective” – which suggests to us that there’s a question to be answered.
In addition to these small-scale interventions, we’re also testing a slightly larger scale idea – Schwartz rounds, which are group sessions where professionals can reflect on the emotional impact of working with families. These have shown strong promise in healthcare settings so we’re testing with social workers across six partner authorities. While continuing to be low cost, Schwartz Rounds could be an effective way of organisations looking after their workers and addressing some of the vicarious trauma that can mean social workers leave the profession.
Our workforce wellbeing programme is only part of what we’re trying to do, in projects which range from the very small coffee trial to much larger projects like the scale up of the Mockingbird Family Model, and the really big, like the roll-out of three whole system models.
We want to conduct research that’s useful to the sector and to individual social workers – so we will be doing large and small-scale projects covering a whole range of ideas. We’re expecting differences of opinion about whether our projects focus on the right issues and on how we design them. We welcome this challenge and scrutiny particularly when it helps us connect with practice so please keep talking to us and we’ll keep listening. You can contact us at wwccsc@nesta.org.uk or follow us on Twitter @whatworksCSC.
Michael Sanders is executive director of the What Works Centre for Children’s Social Care. Anna Bacchoo is the centre’s head of practice.
Low take-up of NAAS down to social workers being unsure of benefits, ADCS president warns
Rachel Dickinson questions continued investment in assessment and accreditation programme without knowing full impact and warns of ‘human and economic cost’ of inadequate prevention funding
Take-up of the National Assessment and Accreditation System (NAAS) is lower than government targets because social workers can’t see the benefits of the scheme, the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) president has warned.
Rachel Dickinson told Community Care that a low NAAS take-up rate had left the Department of Education (DfE) without the numbers it needed to properly evaluate the programme.
The government intends to roll out NAAS in Spring 2020 based on the results of an independent evaluation of its impact in the 53 phase 1 and 2 authorities that are testing the scheme.
However, in May, Community Care reported that a DfE briefing had revealed that only 300 social workers were due to have been assessed by the end of May across the pilot councils; this is just a quarter of the 1200 that the DfE are targeting to be assessed by the end of the year.
Dickinson said this had contributed to a “confused landscape” around the scheme, leaving social workers unsure of its advantages and creating doubt around its value.
Speaking to Community Care after her speech at last week’s ADCS conference, she said: “It’s difficult because [the DfE) haven’t had enough people go through the scheme to evaluate it properly and describe the benefits to social workers. And, it’s taking longer than we expected.”
“What is the impact [of the programme]?,” she added. “We won’t know the impact [without being able to evaluate] the scheme properly and we are spending the money and don’t know the impact.”
The ADCS believes that NAAS should be made the mandatory, warning that voluntary implementation could further destabilise the workforce by creating a two-tier system.
“Because the programme isn’t mandatory, it’s not having currency within the profession and it won’t gather the momentum it probably needs, so we’re in a bit of limbo with it,” she added
Minister buoyed by feedback
Despite concerns from the sector about the programme’s progress, children’s minister Nadim Zahawi, who spoke at the ADCS conference, told Community Care in an interview that he was buoyed by the feedback he had heard about NAAS.
Zahawi said he had spoken to a focus group of social workers who told him the scheme had been beneficial for their personal development and employers like it.
He stressed the government’s ultimate aim was still to make sure the entire children’s workforce was assessed and accredited.
Community Care has approached the DfE for further comment around its independent evaluation process and roll-out plan.
Better use of funds
Ministers had originally wanted to assess all 30,000 child and family social workers in England by 2020. However, this number was slashed in 2017 to 1,200 by the end of 2019 following a sector backlash.
Unison has petitioned the government to drop the scheme while the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) has said that it will support members undertaking the tests, but does not endorse the scheme on value for money grounds.
The ADCS has also criticised the government spending £23 million on NAAS at a time of substantial pressures on children’s services.
In March, it published a children’s workforce paper saying the government’s efforts to elevate and celebrate the status of social work had come at the expense of the wider children’s workforce.
It commented that funds would have been better spent on frontline and early help services, addressing workforce retention in particular, and asked for an emphasis on training the wider children’s workforce.
Dickinson echoed this in her speech to the ADCS conference, saying that councils needed “a wider range of people working with children…rather than an ongoing focus on assessing and accrediting social workers”.
‘There’s a wider job to do’
She expanded upon this point when speaking to Community Care, emphasising that problems within children’s social services could only be tackled by ensuring the wider children’s workforce was sufficiently skilled.
“To be doing NAAS and not to be facilitating skill development across the partnership workforce is a mistake – there’s a wider job to do,” she said.
“Pastoral staff in schools, teachers, police officers, GPs, public health nurses, midwives will all be engaged within their local areas in some system in relation to early help and will need to do some form of assessment work in relation to early help.
“What are their skillsets to enable them to be able to do that in an integrated way? Because that’s what children need us to do, to integrate the service that they receive.
“That’s not to say that the association doesn’t support the continued CPD of social workers, of course it does, just maybe in a different way.”
Statutory basis for prevention
On taking on the presidency in April, Dickinson warned that cuts to early help and prevention services were undermining councils’ efforts to tackle record demand for children’s social care.
The National Audit Office’s (NAO) Pressures on children’s social care report, published in January, found that in real terms, spending on looked-after children and safeguarding rose by 20% and 10% respectively from 2010-11 to 2017-18, but there was a 69% reduction in expenditure on youth services and a 58% decrease in finance for Sure Start children’s centres.
While this has been interpreted as councils shifting resources from discretionary to statutory services, Dickinson used her conference speech to argue that there was a clear statutory basis to fund prevention – section 17 of the Children Act 1989 – but that councils had never been funded to deliver it.
Section 17 places councils under a general duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children in need within their area and, so far as is consistent with that duty, promote their upbringing with their families.
Reclaim and resource
In her speech to the conference, Dickinson, addressing Zahawi sitting closely beside her, said: “Our argument today, 30 years on from the 89 Act is that LAs have never been adequately resourced to identify, safeguard, protect and provide other services for children in need and their families. Minister, I want to invite you and your department together with ADCS members to reclaim and resource the core principles of prevention in the 89 Act.”
Speaking to Community Care, she said: “I wanted to challenge the minister and the Department for Education (DfE) over the level of funding that is available [to local authorities] to protect and support children who are vulnerable within the system.
“[This is because] we know that if we get in early and if we can help effectively, the chances of preventing things from going wrong and saving the huge human and financial cost that occurs they do go wrong [is greater]. It makes human and economic sense.”
Revisiting social work expectations
However, she said this required thinking about social work very differently to the way it was conceived of in 1989, given the contemporary risks and threats that children faced, because of digital media and the new forms of exploitation it gave rise to.
The resulting level of demand meant that one in 10 school-aged children had or had had a social worker, according to the DfE’s own children in need review.
Dickinson said expectations of children’s services envisioned in the Children Act 1989, needed “a modernised focus to deal with the contemporary risks and challenges” facing children and their families.
“It’s simply unrealistic to continue to think about social work in the way it was conceived of in the 89 Act,” she told the conference.
One implication of new risks was that social workers often needed more time to work with children and young people who were victims of exploitation or grooming but did not recognise themselves as such and rejected offers of support.
“But how can a social worker, how can health workers, how can teachers realistically do this over the period of time it takes to see beyond the presenting problem,” she asked the conference. “Time is something that in our increasingly pressurised system our frontline staff are woefully short of.”
Other services must play their bit
Additional funding would have to be supported by an increased effort from other services to prevent problems and protect children, Dickinson said.
She made reference to section 27 of the Children Act, which enables local authorities to request the help of any specified body in carrying out functions under the act, including NHS bodies, which the other agency must comply with unless incompatible with their other duties or functions.
Dickinson said councils could use the law to “exert leverage” on health bodies to jointly fund support for children.
She told Community Care she believed other services had not, in the past, made their “full contribution” to fulfilling statutory duties to protect children.
This, she suggested, was because they often did not see it as “fully their territory” but said this needed to change.
“In my speech I particularly looked at the role played by health services because I think that’s really important.
“It’s about making sure adequate public health nursing services [are in place], and about making sure when children need access to additional health services that they are timely and child-focused and a good experience.
“All those things will enable families to thrive and we are not seeing enough of that.”
