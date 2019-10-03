Children’s voices largely absent from care records, causing significant distress, study finds

Photo: lassedesignen/Adobe Stock

Children and young people’s voices are largely absent from their record, causing care leavers significant distress, a study published today has found.

The research also found a lack of recognition on the importance and value of effective record keeping by local authorities and that, when people received their records, they were often heavily redacted, or censored, to remove any ‘third party information’.

The MIRRA (Memory – Identity – Rights in records – Access) study collected interview and focus group data from over 80 social work practitioners, information professionals and care leavers, who discussed their experience of accessing records later in life.

One, John-george, said: “One of the most profound things for me about the file, and it screams the loudest, is my lack of voice… My voice is totally stolen and words are put in your mouth.”

On the issue of redacting information, fellow care leaver Jackie said: “There’s other pieces of paper that are just blacked out. And there’s absolutely nothing on them and you just look and think, ‘why have you given me that piece of paper?’ What’s it actually telling me?”

Records vital for identity

Professor Elizabeth Shepherd, who led the study, said social care records were vital for ‘memory-making and identity’ for adults who were in care as children.

“Gaps in someone’s personal narrative can be deeply traumatic, leaving them with feelings of blame and a lack of self-worth.”

MIRRA project findings: Records should be created by all those involved in a child’s care . They should include the voices of children themselves, taking into account their lifelong needs for memory, identity and justice.

. They should include the voices of children themselves, taking into account their lifelong needs for memory, identity and justice. Best practice guidance for records creation and management should be established for all organisations with safeguarding responsibilities and guardianship of children’s memories.

for all organisations with safeguarding responsibilities and guardianship of children’s memories. New standards for access to records for all care-experienced persons should be developed that address the rights of care-experienced people and the responsibilities of institutions.

Despite care leavers placing huge significance on their records, the research found that the importance and value of effective recordkeeping was not widely recognised or understood by local authorities, who act as gatekeepers for these records.

Darren, a care leaver and project manager at The Care Leavers’ Association said: “I think we have organisations that just don’t understand why older care leavers come back to access their files, because there’s no culture of recognition of the life experiences of someone in the care system. There’s a cultural deficit.”

Shepherd, who is professor of archives and records management at University College London (UCL), said: “We must ensure care records put the experiences of the child at the heart of them, from what is written down in the first place, to how records are kept and stored, to how decisions are made about access.”

The MIRRA project was led by UCL’s department of information studies and carried out with the Care Leaver’s Association and the charity Family Action. For more information, see the project’s blog and this introductory video.

MIRRA project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=xs28tczL3yA

MIRRA blog: https://blogs.ucl.ac.uk/mirra/sample-page/