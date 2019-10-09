Director follows commissioner in departing ‘inadequate’ Northamptonshire children’s services

Northampton cityscape (credit: Jevanto Productions / Adobe Stock)

Northamptonshire council’s director of children’s services is to leave her post at the end of the month, following the departure of the commissioner appointed by government to turn round the ‘inadequate’ county.

Sally Hodges joined the council as DCS in February on a year-long contract but is to leave on 25 October, with her departure following in quick succession to that of commissioner Malcolm Newsam.

Northamptonshire, which has longstanding financial problems, was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in July and is due to have its children’s services transferred to an independent trust next year.

In a statement, chief executive Theresa Grant said: “I am writing to let you know that Sally Hodges has decided to leave the county council as our director of children’s services. Sally has done a tremendous job of leading our children’s services through a very challenging time but her contract was a limited one and she is stepping away in order that a new director can take up the reins and prepare for the setting up of the children’s trust in 2020.

“Children’s services is on a significant improvement programme following an inspection by Ofsted and Sally has been key in driving this change forward. Sally’s leadership has encouraged staff and others to maintain their focus on the children we look after and our responsibilities to them.”

Grant said the authority hoped to appoint a new DCS in the next few weeks.

The Northamptonshire Telegraph has reported that Jean Imray, assistant director of early years and safeguarding, is also leaving the council, but this has not been confirmed by the authority.

