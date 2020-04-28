Over 4,000 care home deaths from Covid-19 in past two weeks, CQC figures show

Photo: creativeneko/Adobe Stock

There have been over 4,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes England in the past two weeks – over four times the number recorded in residential and nursing homes up to that point.

From 10-24 April, the Care Quality Commission recorded 4,343 deaths involving the disease in homes, based on notifications by providers, figures published by the Office for National Statistics released today showed.

This marks a substantial acceleration in deaths in homes from the disease. Up to 10 April, when the CQC started recording these figures, the ONS had recorded 975 deaths involving Covid-19 in English care homes.

And today’s figures show that the death rate in homes has increased during the time the CQC has been recording the figures, with 1,968 recorded in the first week (up to 17 April) and 2,375 in the second. While these figures cover people dying in care homes, the CQC recorded 461 deaths of care home residents at an unknown location during this period, which may in many cases involve residents who had been taken to hospital with Covid-19 and died there.