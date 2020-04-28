Over 4,000 care home deaths from Covid-19 in past two weeks, CQC figures show

There have been over 4,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes England in the past two weeks – over four times the number recorded in residential and nursing homes up to that point.
From 10-24 April, the Care Quality Commission recorded 4,343 deaths involving the disease in homes, based on notifications by providers, figures published by the Office for National Statistics released today showed.
This marks a substantial acceleration in deaths in homes from the disease. Up to 10 April, when the CQC started recording these figures, the ONS had recorded 975 deaths involving Covid-19 in English care homes.
And today’s figures show that the death rate in homes has increased during the time the CQC has been recording the figures, with 1,968 recorded in the first week (up to 17 April) and 2,375 in the second. While these figures cover people dying in care homes, the CQC recorded 461 deaths of care home residents at an unknown location during this period, which may in many cases involve residents who had been taken to hospital with Covid-19 and died there.
Death recording differences
There are some differences between the way the ONS and the CQC collect data. The ONS figures are based on registered deaths, where Covid-19 was noted on the death certificate, whereas the CQC ones are derived from notifications made by providers reporting that a person’s death involved the disease.
It is possible that some deaths reported by providers may not be based on a diagnosis, and may not end up as being registered as involving Covid-19.
The CQC figures are dated by the time that the provider notified the regulator, whereas the ONS deaths are based on the date of death. The regulator’s figures are also likely to be provided more quickly as providers must notify the CQC of deaths without delay and they are typically provided within two to three days, while it takes, on average, four days for a death to be registered and thus recorded in the ONS figures.
