4% of adult directors fully confident they will meet legal duties this year

Photo: ducdao/Fotolia

Just 4% of directors of adult social services are fully confident their council can afford to meet their statutory duties this year, a survey has found.

The situation was the result of the impact of Covid-19 on councils’ finances on the back of a decade of austerity, warned the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS), as it released the results of its annual budget survey.

Without an emergency injection of cash from government to “plug the financial black hole that has been blown in local government finances”, the sector would face devastating consequences, said the association’s president, James Bullion.

“Without such action, local authorities will run out of money, care providers will go to the wall, many of us will not get the care and support we need, and the economy will take a further hit as more of us are forced to give up work to fill the caring gaps,” Bullion said.

“Prioritising social care is the right thing to do morally, ethically, economically and politically. We must act now, for all our sakes.”

Specifically, the association called for around £1.8bn to ensure councils and providers could meet the immediate costs of Covid, and a two-year settlement to stabilise services, pending the development of a long-term funding settlement that the government, like its predecessors has repeatedly promised.

The budget survey is the second in a series of reports – the first, issued last week focusing purely on the impact of Covid-19 – designed to shine a light on severity of the challenges authorities, providers and people who need support face. It was carried out in May and responded to by 146 of the 151 English authorities with social services responsibilities.

‘Truly shocking’

Responding to the survey, Natasha Curry, deputy director of research at health think-tank the Nuffield Trust, said: “The figure that only 4% of directors believe they have enough money to meet their statutory duties is truly shocking, a massive drop from 35% last year when the situation was already very bad.

“This would mean care services restricted to a bare minimum, contributions jacked up for often vulnerable people receiving care, and many providers shutting up shop.

“We must adopt a fair, transparent system that gives people of all ages the care they need and protects them against catastrophic costs. The social care system was already on its knees before the pandemic.

“If this government becomes the fourth in a row to fail to deliver on promises of reform, it now seems possible that the system will fall apart entirely.”