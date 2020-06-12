Covid-19 driving mounting demand and unmet need across adult social care, say directors

James Bullion (credit: Norfolk County Council)

Covid-19 has driven increased demand and mounting unmet need due to providers not accepting referrals, service closures and people declining services, a survey directors of adult social services (DASSs) has found.

But despite many more people approaching councils for support, DASSs also warned that there had been a “concerning” fall in domestic abuse and safeguarding referrals in a significant minority of areas with no evidence that such needs had reduced.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey of the impact of Covid-19 on the sector also raised substantial concerns about the government’s failure to plan for the pandemic’s impact on social care, particularly evident in the drive to discharge rapidly thousands of people from hospitals in March and April.

ADASS president James Bullion said that social care had been left exposed by the pandemic with the government prioritising the NHS, with “tragic consequences” in the deaths of people receiving care.

“The results of the survey paint a vivid picture of the devastating effect of Covid-19 upon millions of us. Those who have died prematurely, those who have had to grieve in isolation, those who have been discharged from hospital without the right assessment, those who have been unable to access community-based services, those who are isolated or shielding, those requiring safeguarding, those experiencing mental health or addiction crises, those experiencing domestic violence, and/or exploitation, and those who work in adult social care.

“The government must ensure that social care is never again left exposed to a pandemic. This starts by protecting those of us with care and support needs from the current and subsequent waves of Covid-19 and extends to ensuring social care is at the centre of all future emergency planning and preparation.”

Looking ahead, Bullion said: “Whilst the wider population may be moving out of the coronavirus peak, Covid-19 will be with older and disabled people for a very long time. Easing the lockdown is about more than opening doors it is about unlocking people’s lives – restoring care and support, assessing needs, preparing for the inevitable surge in demand for care and enabling us all to live our lives again.

“Learning the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government must seize the opportunity to reform and reset social care as part of the wider post Covid-19 recovery.”

The survey, responded to by 146 of the 151 directors in England, took place in May following the initial phase of the pandemic and lockdown.

