‘A passion for doing his best for vulnerable children’: tributes paid to Dave Hill following death

Dave Hill, director of children's services, Surrey County Council

Tributes have been paid to Dave Hill after the Surrey director of children’s services sudden death at the age of 61.

Hill was one of sector’s most recognisable faces, gaining a reputation for turning round children’s services during a 15-year career as a director at four authorities. This followed a long social work career – he qualified in 1983, having started work in a children’s home in 1977.

Joanna Killian, Surrey’s chief executive and also Hill’s boss at his previous authority, Essex County Council, described him as “an amazing colleague and friend”.

“At the heart of it he was just a great guy whose passion in life was his family – wife Jo, and daughters Laurel and Lydia whom he adored – and doing the very best he could for vulnerable children. My heart goes out to his family and to all his colleagues and staff who I know will be as devastated as I am that we have lost this amazing, talented man.

“His passion for doing the right thing by children and just getting things done shone through and he was the architect of the most brilliant transformation I have ever seen. He worked so hard and I know that his inspirational leadership, sheer energy and drive put us in the position we are today, with a service we can be proud of.”

Transformation specialist

The transformation Killian referred to was Hill’s role in turning round Surrey following two ‘inadequate’ ratings from Ofsted after taking on the DCS role in April 2018, shortly after the inspectorate had said that “too many of the most vulnerable children in the county are being left exposed to continuing harm for long periods”

A monitoring visit in December 2019 illustrated how far things had changed since, with inspectors saying senior leaders had made “substantial progress” in improving its response to children at significant risk and those receiving service through radically reduced caseloads, strong oversight and many more permanent staff, underpinned by the family safeguarding practice model.

This approach – which involves domestic abuse, mental health and substance use practitioners working alongside children’s social workers to tackle the root causes of harm to children in families – embodied Hill’s philosophy of intervening early to prevent children needing to be in the state’s care.

His role in turning round Surrey followed a longer transformation of Essex, where he spent eight years as director, bringing it from ‘inadequate’ to the brink of an ‘outstanding’ grade in 2019, achieved the year after he left.

Hill’s improvement focus also extended to other authorities, acting as government-appointed commissioner for Norfolk and Birmingham Children’s Trust, which improved from longstanding ‘inadequate’ status to ‘requires improvement’ under his watch.

‘Irreplaceable’

Hill was also a champion of social work after he went into senior management, joining the board of the College of Social Work during its existence and promoting direct work during his time as Essex.

In 2018 he was awarded a CBE for his services to children’s social care and he also spent a year as president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services in 2015-16.

Surrey council leader Tim Oliver said: “Dave was a tower of a man who was held both in respect and affection by those who worked with him at Surrey and across the whole of children’s services.

“He was thoughtful, inspirational, committed and self-deprecating. He will be irreplaceable.”

Further tributes

Hill has received further tributes on Twitter from colleagues and others he worked with:

I am just so sad – this is a loss of a wonderful man – always the extra mile and always with a smile . What a space you leave Dave . With thoughts for your family xx @JackyTiotto https://t.co/TIVQQL8pIy — jacky tiotto (@JackyTiotto) June 24, 2020

Dave Hill was great to work for, to learn from, and he made a difference to people lives. A good man to be remembered. https://t.co/pulaBEPic2 — James Bullion (@JamesBullion) June 24, 2020

Awful news. Thoroughly loved spending time with @DCSSurrey and hearing his commitment to children and young people. Thoughts are with everyone at @SurreyNews , Essex and those in the profession lucky enough to have spent some time with him https://t.co/AmSgzuH9RQ — Jonny Hoyle (@Jonnyhoyle1) June 24, 2020