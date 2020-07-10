Third of social workers considering quitting profession in wake of Covid, finds survey

(credit: dontree / Adobe Stock)

A third of social workers are considering quitting the profession in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Social Workers’ Union survey has found.

The poll of 363 union members, carried out in the last full week of June, found that 23% were now considering leaving social work based on their experiences of practising through the pandemic, with a further 11% saying they were already considering leaving before Covid struck.

Behind this figure lay significant dissatisfaction with access to personal protective equipment and the quality of risk assessments carried out by employers, but also the significant impact of working through the pandemic on practitioners’ mental health.

More follows