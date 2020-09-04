Four in ten social workers anticipate quitting profession within five years on back of high stress and caseloads

(credit: Andrey Popov / Adobe Stock)

Four in ten social workers anticipate quitting the profession within the next five years as a result of high caseloads, stress and a negative working environment, finds research for Social Work England published today.

The perspective was held more strongly by children’s practitioners (41%) than adults’ colleagues (37%) and was particularly high among newly-qualified social workers at 48%, found the research by YouGov, based on online surveys of 494 existing practitioners, 135 former social workers and 48 students, backed up by qualitative interviews with 43 others across all three groups.

The study – carried out in April and early May, just after the country went into lockdown – found practitioners had significant pride in the profession, reported by 89%, driven by the feeling of making a difference – however, this was difficult to feel because of workload pressures.

Job-related stress was common among current practitioners (85%), driven by administrative burdens, target-driven practice and caseloads. Again children’s practitioners were more severely affected, with 33% reporting being very stressed and 55% fairly stressed, compared with 28% and 54% respectively for adults’ practitioners.

Three-quarters of former, current and student practitioners felt that the profession was not respected by society, as a result of negative press and a lack of public understanding.

Relatedly, tackling the public profile of the profession was a key demand from practitioners in improving retention, alongside lowering caseloads and improved training and support.

However, separate research from Social Work England issued today found largely positive perceptions of the profession among the public, with 88% of a sample of 1751 people saying that the profession was important in helping vulnerable people and 77% that it helped ensure children came to no harm – though 74% agreed the value of social work was not appreciated. This study was carried out between January and March of this year.

Responding to the two studies, Social Work England’s executive director of strategy, policy and engagement, Sarah Blackmore, said: “These research reports give us a unique insight into the evolution of our regulation right at the very start of our journey. The findings are not for us alone to solve or act on, but for the social work profession to own and address as one workforce with a shared goal to improve people’s lives.”

She added: “They immediately throw up questions for us around learning and how we can further build and refine our approach to continuing professional development (CPD) over our first three years, for example. We also have greater insight as to how we engage with social workers and the public and the role of the media in reinforcing or challenging perceptions.”

