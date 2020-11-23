Councils face £500m adult social care overspend in 2020-21 as Covid fuels mounting need

Photo: spectrumblue/Fotolia

Councils face an adult social care overspend of £468m this year as Covid-19 has triggered deepeening needs relating to safeguarding, domestic abuse, carer breakdown and hospital discharge, directors have warned.

In a last-ditch bid for cash from this week’s government spending review, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services released a survey report today showing that the £4.6bn in un-ringfenced government funding and the £1.1bn infection control fund for adult care specifically has been insufficient to meet the additional costs from the pandemic.

Based on completed responses from two-thirds of England’s adult directors in late October and early November, the survey found that needs had increased in key areas, and risks to the care services worsened, since similar research conducted in June.

Off the back of the report, ADASS has urged government to find an extra £2.2bn to see councils through the rest of the financial year – up from the £1.7bn the association calculated was needed earlier this month – and significant additional funding for 2021-22. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out the government’s plans for 2021-22, including the level of resource targeted at local authorities, in this Wednesday’s spending review.

More follows