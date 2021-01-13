Long-awaited Mental Health Act overhaul bids to empower patients and tackle racial disparities

Photo: Gary Brigden

The government today unveils its long-awaited plan to replace the Mental Health Act 1983 (MHA), which pledges to empower individuals to control their care and treatment and tackle racial disparities.

The MHA White Paper, published today, sets out proposals to implement much of Sir Simon Wessely’s Independent Review of the Mental Health Act, though comes more than two years after its publication.

The reforms are designed to enhance the autonomy of people subject to the act. As the government committed to do at the time Wessely’s review was published, in 2018, today’s paper proposes:

to replace the nearest relative role, in which a patient is allocated a relative to be involved in decisions about their care, with that of a nominated person that they would choose;

to allow people to make statutory advance choice documents setting out their preferences for inpatient treatment, which clinicians would have to take into account.

Other proposed measures include expanding the role of independent mental health advocates to offer greater support and representation to patients and limiting the circumstances in which people with autism or learning disabilities can be detained.

The government has also committed to ending the practice of using prisons as ‘places of safety’ for defendants with acute mental illness. Instead, judges will work with medical professionals to ensure defendants can always be taken directly to a healthcare setting from court.

‘Decisive action’ on race

The paper also proposes “decisive action” to tackle the substantial racial disparities in the use of the act, under which Black people are four times as likely to be detained and ten times more likely to be subject to a community treatment order than white people.

This includes piloting culturally appropriate advocacy services, and the further development of the Patient and Carer Race Equality Framework, which is designed to improve mental health trusts’ response to Black Asian and minority ethnic communities.

Health and Social Care secretary Matt Hancock said the proposed changes would “give people more autonomy over their care and will tackle disparities for all who access services, in particular for people from minority ethnic backgrounds”.

Wessley, the psychiatrist who chaired the 2018 review, said “The Mental Health Act White Paper proposes changes which address amongst others rising rates of detention under the act, the disproportionate number of BAME individuals detained and allows the patient voice to be heard better than in the past.”

‘Need to redress power imbalance’

Sarah Hughes, chief executive of the Centre for Mental Health, said: “The need to modernise the Mental Health Act could not be clearer. Every year, the number of people who are sectioned grows. While we know this can save lives, the use of coercion can also cause lasting trauma and distress. And we have known for too long that Black people are subjected to much higher levels of coercion at every stage of the system.

“It is time for this to change. We need to redress the power imbalance between people subject to the Act and the state and to make the system fairer for all. We hope that today will bring us a step closer to mental health legislation that respects and protects people’s rights and dignity, that reduces inequality and that turns the tide on the growing use of coercion.”

Meanwhile, Sophie Corlett, director of external relations at Mind, pressed the importance of those who have been detained under the Mental Health Act, as well as their loved ones, feeding into the consultation and helping shape the reforms.

“Given Black people are four times more likely to be sectioned than white people, it’s crucial the government hears from people from different Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

“We want to see steps taken to identify, address and tackle underlying and systemic racism that results in disproportionate detentions and use of force.”