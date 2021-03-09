Children’s social workers: tell us about your caseloads

Photo: mnirat/Fotolia

The recent Department for Education estimate for average statutory children’s social worker caseloads, 16.3, was met with scepticism by many practitioners.

The DfE data also pointed to caseloads falling year on year. However, most practitioners surveyed by Community Care last November have reported rising workloads as a result of Covid-19.

So, as the country starts to emerge from lockdown, we want to hear from children’s social workers in statutory services in England about what your caseloads are, how manageable they are and their impact on your life, wellbeing and future plans. .

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes of your time and responses are, by default, anonymous. The survey will run until Friday 19 March.…..

Community Care will share the findings as soon as we are able to. We plan to run a similar survey of adults’ practitioners later in the year.