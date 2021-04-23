Government appeals ruling overturning new approach to ordinary residence for aftercare

Photo: Gary Brigden

The government has appealed against a High Court ruling overturning a new approach it has taken to determining ordinary residence in relation to aftercare under the Mental Health Act 1983.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it was awaiting confirmation from the Court of Appeal as to whether its challenge to the ruling in R (Worcestershire County Council) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Swindon Borough Council would be granted.

In that case, the High Court accepted Worcestershire’s challenge to a determination by health and social care secretary Matt Hancock that it was responsible for the aftercare of a woman after she was detained for treatment under the MHA while resident in a care home in Swindon, where she had been placed by Worcestershire for aftercare.

Pending the outcome of the appeal, should it come to court, the DHSC has said that it will continue to refrain from determining disputes between local authorities that are similar to the Worcestershire case, other than in exceptional circumstances.

As section 41 of the Care Act 2014 allows for an authority to recover money it has expended on the care of someone later deemed not to be ordinary resident in another area, the DHSC said pausing determinations of disputes in such cases would not be “prejudicial” to any council.