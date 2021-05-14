Tackling fitness to practise backlogs, refreshing CPD and a focus on students: the year ahead for Social Work England

Colum Conway, chief executive, Social Work England

Social Work England still “does not know what a business as usual year looks like”, its chief executive has said after it launched its business plan for 2021-22.

Within four months of it taking on the role in December 2019, social work, like the rest of the country, went into lockdown as the pandemic struck, affecting all areas of the regulator’s business.

With the country moving out of lockdown, Social Work England has published its business plan for 2021-22, but, in an interview with Community Care, Colum Conway says the regulator is still working on what constitutes a good year to measure itself against.

“That’s something we’re still working on in terms of what does a business as usual year look like,” he adds. “What’s the rhythm of the year? There will be changes this year in terms of work patterns, not just for ourselves, but for the overall sector.”

Revising down fitness to practise targets

A key area where this is relevant is fitness to practise. As well as delays caused by its inability to hold face-to-face hearings, Social Work England faced much higher than anticipated levels of referrals of social workers and was not able to deal with “legacy cases” inherited from the Health and Care Professions Council as quickly as it had expected.

The latter was, in part, down to the difficulties in obtaining evidence from employers having to deal with the impact of Covid and unable to access paper files from their offices. The result was many social workers facing professionally and personally damaging delays after being referred for concerns about their conduct or practice, which the Social Workers Union said had had a “life-changing impact”.

In addition, the targets that Social Work England had set itself to complete fitness to practice cases were missed, in some cases by large margins. This year’s targets have been revised down.

For example, its target for 2020-21 was to have the number of cases open at the investigation stage to be 1100 or less, which was midely missed through the year. This year, the target is to have this number below 1,230 by March 2022.

“We started last year with a set of assumptions and set KPIs around them and significant parts of those assumptions didn’t materialise and the KPIs weren’t quite right,” says Conway. “That’s one of the things we’ve been able to do this year and learn from that and set performance targets that we can achieve, that stretch but are also achievable and that we have the resources to achieve.”

Social Work England 2021-22 business plan: key objectives Registration: reviewing legal framework and policies, including requirements for social workers returning to practice and approach to the misuse of the title ‘social worker’.

reviewing legal framework and policies, including requirements for social workers returning to practice and approach to the misuse of the title ‘social worker’. Fitness to practise: examining the reasons for the higher than anticipated level of referrals and seeking to have more cases resolved by employers and implementing remote hearings beyond the pandemic.

examining the reasons for the higher than anticipated level of referrals and seeking to have more cases resolved by employers and implementing remote hearings beyond the pandemic. Professional standards: starting work to streamline professional standards and producing training and approval standards for approved mental health professionals and approved mental capacity professionals.

starting work to streamline professional standards and producing training and approval standards for approved mental health professionals and approved mental capacity professionals. CPD: consulting on a revised approach to collecting and recording social workers’ CPD, drawing on lessons from the first year of registration renewal.

consulting on a revised approach to collecting and recording social workers’ CPD, drawing on lessons from the first year of registration renewal. Education and training: introducing new standards for social work education providers and starting a three-year programme of course inspection and reapproval in September 2021.

introducing new standards for social work education providers and starting a three-year programme of course inspection and reapproval in September 2021. Social work students: starting work to identify how the transition from student to practitioners can be improved, including considering the risks and benefits of social work registration.

CPD review

A prominent issue during Social Work England’s first full was its requirement for all social workers to submit a piece of CPD in order to renew registration. A last-minute rush meant that only about 250 practitioners failed to meet this requirement, though completion rates had been very slow through much of the year.

It will shortly launch a consultation on how to take forward CPD in subsequent years.

“Last year we were really pleased with the response around CPD and renewals,” Conway. “We have some things we have learned.”

He says one area it will be improving is the online system for uploading CPD, based on feedback from practitioners.

“It was the first year we were able to implement our new rules – so there are bits of learning from that that we will use to adjust and amend what we are doing this year to make the process as fluid and accessible as possible. One of the areas around CPD is to encourage to submit CPD on an ongoing basis and not hang on until the last minute.”

Student focus

It will also be focusing on improving the experience of students and their transition into practice, an area that is deemed a concern in the business plan.

New standards for education providers will be launched in September 2021, along with the start of a three-year cycle of inspections and reapproval of courses, while Social Work England will also be continuing to consider the case for registering students.

This is something that applies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and used to be the case in England, but has not been in place since 2012.

“It’s something that we’re looking at,” says Conway. “It’s more complex and needs good consideration. There’s a lot of general support but student registration also means student regulation and that presents a series of complex issues that need to be well explored. We will have workshops and convesrations with people about how to take this forward and whether it’s the right thing to do to ensure it’s done in the right way. I’m not saying we’re going to have a consultation this year and set a timeframe but it’s something we are keen to explore and come to a decision on.”

