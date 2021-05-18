Social Worker of the Year Awards 2021 opens for entries

The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2021 will take place virtually in November

Entries are now open for the 2021 Social Worker of the Year Awards, which returns this year after a Covid-induced break in 2020.

The awards has a slimmed-down list of categories this year – 12, as opposed to 16 to 18 in previous years – with the merger of some awards previously split into children’s and adults’ sections. However, there are two new gongs this year: the social justice advocate award and university of the year.

In 2020, a ‘thank you social workers’ event took place, which focused on individual experiences of working during the Covid-19 pandemic. Peter Hay, chair of the Social Work Awards, said this year’s event hopes to “inspire social workers across England to connect together”.

‘Time to reconnect with each other’

“This year, as we navigate through the turbulence caused by the pandemic, it’s so important for us to take the time to reconnect with each other,” he said.

“As a charity we also feel the time is right to bring back the awards to recognise outstanding social work practice during the pandemic.”

Award categories Children’s social worker

Adult social worker

Newly qualified social worker

Student

Team

Team leader

Mental health social worker

Social work employer

Practice educator

Social justice advocate

University

Outstanding contribution during Covid-19

The closing date for entries is Friday 23 July. The shortlist will be announced in early October and the winners revealed at a virtual ceremony at the end of November.

For more information about the 2021 Social Worker of the Year Awards, including the criteria for categories and how to enter, visit www.socialworkawards.com.